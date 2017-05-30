Michigan State will not renew contract of suspended staffer Curtis Blackwell

Michigan State will not renew the contract of suspended football staff member Curtis Blackwell.

The school suspended Blackwell back in February when it announced that three unnamed players were being investigated for sexual assault and suspended from team activities. The announcement of the players’ suspensions did not name Blackwell (the school confirmed a few days later), but said that a football staff member was suspended and being investigated for “compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations” against the players.

The contract of Blackwell, who held the title of director of college advancement and performance, expires Wednesday, May 31. Other than saying Blackwell’s contract would not be renewed, the program declined to comment further.

From the Lansing State Journal:

A letter from athletic director Mark Hollis in Blackwell’s personnel file that was obtained via the Freedom of Information Act said the 39-year-old Blackwell was suspended for “several allegations regarding your conduct.”

Hollis ordered Blackwell to not have any contact with MSU athletes or recruits on or off campus during his suspension and was not permitted to attend department events or functions.

Blackwell, previously a high school coach in the Detroit area, was hired by coach Mark Dantonio in August 2013 to work in recruiting operations. He is also the co-founder of Sound Mind Sound Body Academy, which hosts camps for football prospects that are attended by many prominent college football coaches.

The investigation into the players that related to Blackwell’s suspension is ongoing. The players are accused of sexually assaulting a young woman on Jan. 16. Michigan State Police requested four arrest warrants — three for sexual assault and one for another non-sexual crime — in the case in February, but the Ingham County prosecutor has not decided whether or not she will file charges. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office in March.

An attorney representing the alleged victim in the case told multiple outlets last week that the three players were found to have violated school policy at the conclusion of a Title IX investigation.

