Dr. Saturday's still-too-early 2017 college football Top 25

Welcome to the second edition of Dr. Saturday’s way-too-early top 25 for the 2017 season. Our top 25 below is the second edition of January’s absurdly-early top 25. We’ll update our top 25 for a third time in August as the 2017 season gets closer.

25. North Carolina (January rank: not ranked): The Tar Heels enter our top 25 after the addition of former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris. The former four-star recruit never put it together with the Tigers but will have less pressure and a much more open offense at North Carolina. Don’t be surprised if Harris is one of the most productive QBs in the ACC.

24. West Virginia (16): The Mountaineers’ defense returns eight starters but the offense needs to replace a ton of production. There will be two new starters on the offensive line and wide receivers Shelton Gibson and Daikiel Shorts are gone. So is running back Rushel Shell, though Justin Crawford should be a fine replacement. If new QB Will Grier, formerly of Florida, can find some go-to weapons quickly, we’ll be regretting this drop for the Mountaineers.

23. TCU (NR): The Horned Frogs’ defense has to get better in 2017, right? The unit needs to replace five starters, but we’re confident coach Gary Patterson will get some reinforcements. The offense now rests fully in OC Sonny Cumbie’s hands as he attempts to get Kenny Hill back to the brief glory days of the 2014 season.

22. Nebraska (NR): Tulane transfer Tanner Lee is the successor to quarterback Tommy Armstrong and he’ll have a nice group of playmakers around him, highlighted by explosive wideout De’Mornay Pierson-El. Mike Riley’s third season at Nebraska could easily result in another 9-4 season and Bo Pelini will likely take notice as the Huskers aim to compete with Wisconsin at the top of the Big Ten West.

21. Notre Dame (25): While it may not be likely, don’t be surprised if the Irish begin the season 5-0 before heading to North Carolina. A Week 2 game at home vs. Georgia looms large, but it’s winnable if Notre Dame’s offense is as good as it can be with new quarterback Brandon Wimbush. And unlike Deshone Kizer and Malik Zaire in 2016, Wimbush should start the season as the undisputed No. 1.

20. Texas (23): We’re not sold on the Longhorns just yet, but they could creep up a couple spots over the summer if former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire transfers here. New coach Tom Herman made no secret of his desire to land LSU grad transfer Brandon Harris as a QB and he’ll be happy to install Zaire as his Week 1 starter if he picks Texas.

19. South Florida (22): New USF coach Charlie Strong’s first offseason with the Bulls hasn’t been worthy of any boasting. But he inherits a team that should be the favorites in the AAC thanks to the return of QB Quinton Flowers. If Strong can make the defense even better, an 11-2 repeat could happen.

18. Kansas State (18): As longtime KSU coach Bill Snyder continues to recover from cancer treatments, he has a pretty good team coming back for 2017. Quarterback Jesse Ertz could be one of the best QBs in the Big 12 and he’ll have a lot of returning help on offense. The defense lost DE Jordan Willis, LB Elijah Lee and a few other starters but Snyder’s never had a problem unearthing new defensive stars.

17. Florida (15): Who is Florida’s quarterback going to be? Right now it could be Feleipe Franks, who had a good spring as returning starter Luke Del Rio is sidelined with a shoulder injury. No matter if it’s Franks or Del Rio (or someone else) at quarterback, Florida should be better on that side of the ball. The key to sustained defensive success is replacing all the talent lost to the NFL.

16. Georgia (17): The Bulldogs return quarterback Jacob Eason and running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in 2017. A young defensive front should improve. The schedule is pretty enticing as well. Expectations will be sky-high for coach Kirby Smart in 2017 to get Georgia back to the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2012.

