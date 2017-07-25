Michael Vick showed up to Chiefs camp as Andy Reid's coaching intern

Andy Reid has never been afraid to roll the dice on Michael Vick. While coaching the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid famously agreed to bring Vick into Philadelphia after his conviction and imprisonment on federal dog fighting charges

This time around it’s as a coaching intern with the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Tuesday he was spotted at camp helping out with the quarterbacks.

There's a familiar face helping #Chiefs QBs at camp this year. Michael Vick is one of Andy Reid's coaching interns. More on this later. pic.twitter.com/cTlpQBGYvo — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 25, 2017





Back in May, the four-time Pro Bowler stated on “The Howard Eskin Podcast” a desire to coach in the NFL alongside Reid someday.

“Yeah well he just wanted to get my thoughts, but we haven’t talked about it since,” Vick said. “But if I could coach with anybody, I would love to start out with Andy if there was an opportunity. Obviously, I would love it with the Falcons as well. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Now, Vick and Reid are once again reunited.

According to Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com, Vick will be joining the Chiefs as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program which is, “designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches.”

In an interview with ESPN’S Adam Schefter in June, Vick stated that coaching would offer him another opportunity to chase that elusive Lombardi trophy.

“It’s another way to chase a championship,” Vick said. “You know I’m not done. I’m not done by any means. You know I didn’t get the championship when I was playing, so, hey, maybe I’d get lucky one year, maybe fortunate enough to join the staff that may be good enough.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

