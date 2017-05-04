Tony Parker's quad injury leaves an uncertain future for both Parker and his Spurs

Nothing can drag the heart out of the San Antonio Spurs, each vital organ is indistinguishable from the next at this point, but this certainly hurts.

Star guard and five-time champion Tony Parker will not only miss the remainder of the 2016-17 postseason with a quadriceps tear, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski at the Vertical, but potentially a portion of 2017-18 as well. Though several NBA athletes have returned to full strength from varying degrees of quad setbacks, Parker’s age and the severity of the tear make it so his NBA future is very much in doubt.

Due to turn 35 on May 17, Parker’s MRI results revealed no significant knee ligament damage, but a potentially career-stopping quadriceps tear:

Tony Parker Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/i3SUAo9Map — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 4, 2017





Quad tears are typical for older athletes, and they can take six-to-12 months to return from.

On one end of the spectrum was Blake Griffin’s quadriceps tear from late 2015, one that was due to sideline him “at least two weeks” prior to a return date that was pushed back due to a hand injury suffered a month later in an off-court incident. Even three months after the tear Griffin submitted that the quad had not fully healed, though the Clippers forward showed no ill effects from the injury upon returning in 2016-17.

Charles Barkley tore his quadriceps at age 36, he was a full decade older than Blake Griffin was at the time of his injury. That setback, suffered in 1999-00, signaled the end of Barkley’s career.

Parker suffered the tear during the fourth quarter of his team’s impressive 121-96 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, tying the teams’ semifinals series up at 1-1.

In the midst of a stellar, throwback night for the 34-year old, Parker’s night and season ended on this play:

Following the contest, longtime San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich confirmed what was obvious even from the televised angle, upon seeing that patella tendon pushed too far down Parker’s left leg:





Game 3 of San Antonio’s series with Houston tips off on Friday, with potent reserve Patty Mills likely taking the starting role. Mills shared the court with Parker when the 16-year veteran went down with his injury in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, and he sat for most of the extended blowout action as the final quarter dwindled in San Antonio’s one-sided win, but not before Mills once again began stirring San Antonio’s drink as the team moved toward a decisive Game 2 win.

A lineup featuring Kawhi Leonard, Pau Gasol, Jonathan Simmons, Danny Green and a combination of Mills or Manu Ginobili helped push San Antonio toward its strongest edge in Game 2, with a 19-0 run fashioned immediately after Parker left the contest. How Spurs coach Gregg Popovich saves those sorts of special lineups, and whether or not those lineups can remain “special” after the Rockets get a few days to consider life against the Parker-less Spurs, remains to be seen.

Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard.

Mills is a skittery scorer, averaging 9.4 points but just (as is his role) 1.5 assists in 20 minutes per game off the San Antonio pine in the postseason. His presence, especially as noted during his spectacular Game 5 run against the Memphis Grizzlies one week ago, was sorely required even with Parker available for work in 2016-17: Tony averaged 10.1 points and 4.5 assists this season, his lowest marks since his rookie year in 2000-01.

Parker famously clashed with Gregg Popovich during that and most other seasons; due to his status as a third point guard, though, rookie Dejounte Murray hasn’t seen nearly as many public spats with Pop in 2016-17. The 20-year old started eight games for the Spurs this year, averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 assists in about 24 minutes a game while making half his shots from the field. He’s missed six of seven shots in his first postseason, though, scoring nine points to four assists and one turnover in 23 total minutes.

