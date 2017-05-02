Why LeBron James refuses to slow down

CLEVELAND – Tempting as it might’ve been for him to obey his thirst Monday night, LeBron James resisted. He’s not really a beer guy. So, after avoiding a collision by poaching a beer, it wasn’t a problem for James to return the bottle to the pony-tailed arena employee who happened to be walking along the sideline when the man who refuses to surrender the Eastern Conference came prancing along.

“If she had some red wine I would have probably taken a sip,” James said.

An inebriated James might be the best hope for his reign to end because, mentally, the four-time MVP has entered an invincible phase, and, physically, he continues to defy gravity and senectitude. He’s still able to request Kyrie Irving to throw the ball off the backboard so that he can flaunt his ability to throw down a lefty alley-oop dunk. And while he has often found unusual ways to have fun – such as the time he snuck a French fry off a fan in Oklahoma City – his flirtation with the beer, while out of frustration for blowing an and-one opportunity, hinted at something else: James isn’t worried about the Toronto Raptors until they give him a reason to be concerned.

LeBron James had 35 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1 on Monday night. (AP) More

The temptation to go with the Eastern Conference field over James and the Cavaliers this postseason was perhaps stronger than previous years, based on how poorly Cleveland looked after the All-Star break and how awful the defense had been since October. But just as James showed restraint with the beer in his hand, betting against a one-man championship contender who has already overcome the most extreme basketball adversity – down 3-1 to a 73-win team last June – should be approached with similar pause. James has repeatedly made fools of the second-guessers, and his last three postseason failures have only come in the NBA Finals.

“I don’t think about the past or the future. I worry about the present,” James said after scoring 35 points with 10 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 116-105 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. “That’s how I’m able to stay fresh. I don’t think about the past. And the future is a mystery, so I’ve got to live in the present.”

James hasn’t lost a playoff series in the East since 2010. And second, third, and even fourth chances to get revenge against James haven’t fared well for Boston, Chicago, Indiana and Atlanta. But give the Raptors some credit. They elected to go all in while attempting to bring down James. They didn’t try to get a lower seed to avoid a second-round matchup against the defending champs. General manager Masai Ujiri went for it at the trade deadline, giving the Raptors the pieces that they lacked when James steamrolled through them in last year’s conference finals en route to his legacy-defining third title. Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker have given Toronto an edge, but the newcomers haven’t been able to keep their new team from a terrible habit of self-inflicted adversity.

The Raptors have lost 10 straight Game 1’s but perhaps needed to come with a different, non-deferential approach to dethroning James. A series-opening win in Cleveland would’ve meant more for Toronto’s confidence – and possibly given an inkling of doubt to the Cavaliers – that this won’t be a repeat of what occurred last season. Alas, it was more of the same.

After the morning shootaround, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan walked from the arena to the team hotel, undeterred by the rain showers outside. Lowry joked that he didn’t care about the weather outside because he used to play basketball in the rain growing up in Philadelphia. They don’t mind making things hard for themselves. Toronto has now lost its past four playoff games at Quicken Loans Arena by an average of 24.7 points.

Read More