Late pit stop propels Joey Logano to Richmond win

Joey Logano took advantage of a late caution caused by quasi-teammate Ryan Blaney and drove past Kyle Larson for the win at Richmond on Sunday.

Logano and Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski stayed out on the track when a caution was called for Matt Kenseth’s shredded tire with 33 laps to go. With fresh tires more advantageous than track position, Logano and Keselowski looked like they were going to be toast. Everyone else on the track had pitted for four tires.

And they probably would have been had the race gone green the rest of the way. But not long after the race restarted, Blaney had contact with Kurt Busch and a cut tire caused him to hit the wall in turns 3 and 4 with 24 laps to go. Blaney drives for the Wood Brothers, a satellite team of Team Penske.

Faced with another tire decision because of Blaney’s yellow, Logano came to pit road for four fresh tires and easily passed Larson over the race’s final laps. Larson had stayed out on the final caution and had older tires than Logano.

The win comes in the 300th start of Logano’s Cup Series career and also in a race where he had to start last. After his team changed a transmission in the car on Saturday, Logano was forced to start at the rear of the field.

“I was driving my guts out there — that’s all I had,” Logano said. “We won with a car that may not have been the winning car so it’s something to be very proud of. That means execution was there.”

Keselowski also pitted on the final caution and finished second. He won the race’s second stage and had the race’s fastest car over the last 250 laps of the 400-lap race. But he got caught in traffic on the final restart and by the time he got to second over Denny Hamlin, the lead Logano had built up was far too big to overcome by the end of the race.

“I felt like we would have been fine — that last restart there were about six or seven cars that stayed out and we got behind one that was really slow and didn’t really go so we lost two or three spots by the time we could get going,” Keselowski said.

Larson, who finished 14th, continues to lead the points standings by 40 points over Martin Truex Jr. Logano is now fourth in the standings while Keselowski is fifth.

Results

1. Joey Logano

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Jamie McMurray

7. Ryan Newman

8. Kurt Busch

9. Aric Almirola

10. Martin Truex Jr.

11. Jimmie Johnson

12. Daniel Suarez

13. Trevor Bayne

14. Kyle Larson

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Kyle Busch

17. Chris Buescher

18. Danica Patrick

19. David Ragan

20. Austin Dillon

21. Landon Cassill

22. Kasey Kahne

23. Matt Kenseth

24. Chase Elliott

25. Paul Menard

26. Ty Dillon

27. Cole Whitt

28. Matt DiBenedetto

29. Michael McDowell

30. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

31. Gray Gaulding

32. Corey LaJoie

33. Reed Sorenson

34. Timmy Hil

35. Jeffrey Earnhardt

36. Ryan Blaney

37. AJ Allmendinger

38. Erik Jones

Joey Logano got his first win of 2017 on Sunday at Richmond. (Getty)

