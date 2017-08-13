Watch: Jon Rahm hits a golf ball backward better than you can forward

After entering the major season as the most heralded young player in years, Jon Rahm will leave the year emptyhanded. But at least he’s provided us with a few memorable moments, none better than the last hole of the day at the PGA Championship. Check out how he dealt with a hazardously-placed ball on the 18th at Quail Hollow:





Not bad at all, although he bogeyed the hole and finished +7 for the tournament. Of course, he could have taken the route of Jason Kokrak, who wasn’t scared to get his feet a little wet:

Kokrak cooling off at Quail Hollow #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/JPDPxgUXAN — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 13, 2017





The Green Mile is devouring players’ hopes all day long, but at least a couple are going out with style.

