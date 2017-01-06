How Joel Embiid and a new wave of mobile big men are changing the game

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid heard the chant, immediately became intoxicated by the sound, but never lost focus. But after making the first of two free throws, Embiid stepped away from the foul line, raised his hands like an orchestra conductor and begged Philadelphia 76ers fans to keep serenading him with that lovely lullaby: “Trust the process! Trust the process!”

Embiid hasn’t brought back the wins – he’ll eventually need some help from injured No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons for that – but he has provided hope. And, the packed arena on hand to watch him tangle with Minnesota Timberwolves second-year big man Karl-Anthony Towns last Tuesday supported his status as a burgeoning box office draw. A 7-footer with power to punish teams inside, the range to hit the occasional 3-pointer, the athleticism to track down LeBron James for a chase-down block and the personality to turn his social media accounts into a charming comedy routine, Embiid has made the two-year wait for his arrival worthwhile after spending much of his time since being drafted third overall in 2014 recovering from recurring foot problems.

He’s all but wrapped up Rookie of the Year honors before the season has reached the halfway mark despite playing on a minutes restriction. He’s made Shirley Temples cool again. And, he earned the respect of Sacramento Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins with a recent butt-slapping love fest that concluded with Cousins declaring that Embiid could one day be the best big man in the league “after I retire.”

Still flattered by the compliment, Embiid explained this week why he quickly rebutted Cousins’ comment by stating that he wouldn’t have to wait that long to be considered the best at his position. “I started playing basketball in 2011 and I missed two and a half of those years, so I’ve got a lot to learn and I’m still learning,” Embiid, 22, told The Vertical. “This is my first year playing. I’m a rookie. People always say I’m a quick learner, so that’s why I say I probably won’t have to wait until [Cousins] retires.”

Embiid’s quest to be the best won’t be easy because he will face competition almost every step of the way, thanks to a generation of special big men who won’t let him have the title by default. Towns got the better of Embiid in their first matchup on Nov. 17. The Timberwolves won 110-86, and Towns embarrassed Embiid by pump-faking and driving around him for an emphatic slam. Embiid immediately marked the rematch on his calendar, determined for payback, which he received with a 93-91 victory. After the game, Embiid was disappointed that he wouldn’t see Towns again.

“You know, one thing since I started playing basketball, one thing I’ve always liked, is that somebody kicked my butt. For me, that’s how I learn,” Embiid told The Vertical. “If you go at me and kick my butt, you know that the next time, I’m going to get you. Since high school, I’ve always been that way. People have always kicked my ass, so I try to figure out what I should do better and what I should work on. That’s what I love. You make a mistake the first time and then the second time around, you change and be a better player.”

“Put the center back on the All-Star ballot”

Embiid has been the long-awaited reward of the 76ers’ grueling, eyesore of a rebuilding process that began with since-fired general manager Sam Hinkie. But Embiid’s introduction to the NBA has coincided with an influx of potentially dominant centers who might eventually rule the league again. So, while his ultimate objective is to first return Philadelphia to respectability, Embiid feels another responsibility that might one day help him make an All-Star team – and impress an unnamed “crush” who may or may not be pop star Rihanna: He’d like to see the center position returned to the All-Star ballot.

“I feel like they should put the centers back. We’ve got a lot of talent,” Embiid told The Vertical. “There’s a lot of talented centers in the league. That’s on [the NBA] to do that. But my job here is to keep playing basketball and be the best I can be and push them to make that decision to put the center back on the All-Star ballot.”

Embiid drives to the basket Tuesday against the Timberwolves. (AP) More

