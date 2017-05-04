All hail The King: LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time playoff scoring list

LeBron James moved up the all-time playoff scoring list again in Wednesday night’s Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors.

With just under nine minutes to go in the third quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar nailed his fourth 3-pointer of the night:

That gave him 25 on the night. That’s how many points James needed on Wednesday to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762 career playoff points) and move into position as the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer in postseason play. The only person to have scored more than James in the playoffs is Michael Jordan.

James has a little work to do before passing Jordan’s 5,987 points, but judging by the way he has been playing, it is only a matter of time before the king will wear the all-time playoff leading scorer crown.

This is the second time that James has moved up the list this postseason. In the first round, James passed Kobe Bryant to take over the No. 3 spot.