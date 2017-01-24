Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews reveals she battled cancer this season

Erin Andrews reported from the sideline of a Week 3 game between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins, as she has worked hundreds of games through the years. What viewers couldn’t have known is that weekend the Fox reporter was told she had cancer.

And viewers probably didn’t know, watching Andrews on the sideline of an Oct. 16 game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, that Andrews was five days removed from surgery.

Andrews revealed her fight against cancer to The MMQB’s Emily Kaplan in a long profile that also discussed her stalker trial at length. Andrews found out she had cervical cancer during a call while she was at the Giants’ facility. That call came on Saturday, and she worked on Sunday. She missed tapings of “Dancing With the Stars” that week, with ABC saying she was grieving with boyfriend Jarret Stoll after his 17-year-old nephew was killed in a car accident. She had surgery on Oct. 11. Kaplan recounted what Andrews told her oncologist before surgery.

“I’m not watching any football games at home,” Andrews said. “This is [Fox’s] Super Bowl year, and I’m not missing the Super Bowl.”

Then three days after surgery, Andrews was in Green Bay doing a profile on Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, The MMQB said. Then she covered the game.

“Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that,” Andrews told Kaplan.

According to The MMQB Andrews had another surgery on Nov. 1, then on Nov. 17 she was told she was free of cancer and wouldn’t need radiation or chemotherapy.

Andrews could have worked Super Bowl LI without most of the millions of viewers at home knowing about her battle through the season. By opening up about her fight, everyone at home can understand what she went through to be there.

