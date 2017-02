Kyle Busch snagged some early points by winning the 60-lap Stage 1 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. He was followed by Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney.

Jimmie Johnson is once again a central figure as another NASCAR season kicks off. Johnson, coming off his seventh NASCAR Cup Championship, would move into the books as the sole record-holder if he captured his eighth title this year. He also grabbed some points in the first stage.

Keep track of Johnson and more as the season gets under way.