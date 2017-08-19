Dodgers keep adding on with trade for Curtis Granderson

The rich got richer Friday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson from the New York Mets.

The Dodgers made the deal official hours after defeating the Detroit Tigers for their league-leading 86th victory. The Mets included cash considerations in the deal and will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations to complete it.

The Dodgers already deep roster got a pretty strong boost in the span of a few hours. Friday’s game marked the return of Adrian Gonzalez, who missed over two months with a back injury. Gonzalez started at first base and contributed a double in his return, but could be ticketed for a bench role down the stretch with Cody Bellinger playing out of his mind in his rookie season.

The addition of Granderson will likely create an even larger logjam at the first base and outfield positions, though one would think there’s a clearer path to playing time for Granderson with center fielder Joc Pederson going through immense struggles at the plate. Pederson is hitting just .214 with 11 homers after mashing 51 total homers over the last two seasons.

Though hitting only .228 himself — and just .207 since July 1 — Granderson will definitely bring experience and should bring a more composed approach at the plate. Also appealing are his skills as a two-way player capable of hitting the long ball and manning all three outfield positions.

Granderson joins Yu Darvish, Tony Watson, and Tony Cingrani as the Dodgers big trade additions. Darvish is the big name, but Granderson could easily prove to be the most important acquisition if he’s a stabilizing force in the outfield and provides the production manager Dave Roberts is looking for.

