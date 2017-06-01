Dez Bryant sounds like Cowboys' top cheerleader – 'This is the best team that I've ever been a part of'

FRISCO, Texas – Tony Romo, gone. Jason Witten, aging. A remixed secondary, more defensive suspensions and a litany of unknown young commodities.

The potential for gray areas and gray hairs is abundant for the Dallas Cowboys. But the calendar is also just rolling over to June, so there is also that other bottomless resource in this franchise: offseason optimism.

“This is the best team that I’ve ever been a part of,” wideout Dez Bryant said Wednesday.

Well then.

View photos Dez Bryant is talking big about these 2017 Cowboys. (AP) More

The practice complex may have upgraded by more than a billion dollars, but the summer product in the locker room has a familiar feel. Whether in Dallas or Frisco, June is still a peak month in the Jerry Jones hope factory. Inevitably, someone always has a hard hat on. On Wednesday it was Bryant putting in the work, alternating between buoyant and self-reflective. With an airiness that is usually reserved for full-squad veteran minicamp – when teams get their first real look at their talent ceiling – Bryant beamed about the roster. And specifically, what he can do with a healthy season alongside Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

“The sky is the limit for us,” Bryant said Wednesday. “The way that we communicate, the way that we get better. Me, [Dak] and Zeke were just watching film yesterday after practice. All of that plays a factor into moving forward this year. Nobody told us to do that, you know, we just want to be better as a whole. It shows up. Just like today – not just me, but the rest of the wide receivers, the whole offense. Whenever you want something, it’s going to show up.”

Bryant spent a fair amount of time praising the all-in nature of this latest iteration of Dallas, talking up the near 100 percent attendance in organized team activities. Still, there was a void. For almost anyone who has been around the franchise for the past decade, it was odd that Romo’s locker was absent in the new palatial complex that is a staggering homage to all things Cowboys.

The offseason work in Dallas has almost become a testament to the NFL’s unflinching forward momentum. The Romo void is filling with the largest crush of cameras and microphones now reserved for Prescott and Elliott. Prescott has long seemed comfortable with it, handling the media largely the same way he guided the offense as a rookie – with focus and evenhandedness that is the stuff of a 10-year veteran. Elliott? Well, he waved off reporters Wednesday. Given the propensity of off-field stories that continue to develop around him (big or small), that seems destined to be a regular occurrence.

Even with Witten being the elder statesmen and Bryant being such an overwhelming emotional compass, the pinnacle of hope has quickly become Prescott and Elliott.

None of that should be a surprise given the state of the roster. If there’s a unit that has a chance to be special – maybe Super Bowl special – it’s this offense, which should get only more substantial with each stride Prescott takes. That’s good because the defense is still looking like the great unknown. Randy Gregory is suspended for the season and looking like the Dallas version of Dion Jordan, destined to be written off without any meaningful contribution. Defensive end David Irving is staring at a four-game PED ban, which is a frustrating reality for a player whose development is badly needed. And now cornerback Nolan Carroll faces the potential of a league reprimand after a DWI arrest.

View photos Ezekiel Elliott carried a heavy load in 2016. (AP) More

Read More