Cowboys' Nolan Carroll arrested for DWI after own welcome party

New Dallas Cowboys defensive back Nolan Carroll reportedly was arrested for suspicion of DWI early Monday after attending a “Welcome to Dallas” party in his honor, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Carroll was pulled over around 2:15 a.m. local time, booked into the Dallas County Jail around 8 and he posted bond at 2:45 p.m. on Monday. He was charged with suspicion of being intoxicated following the event held for Carroll at a local nightclub.

In a statement, the Cowboys said: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering information at this time.”

The Instagram post promoting Carroll’s “Welcome to Dallas Celebration” for Sunday night has been taken down. Here’s a screenshot, via the News report.

Carroll, 30, signed this offseason with the Cowboys and had been working with the first-team defense in OTAs. Head coach Jason Garrett recently praised the work of Carroll, who spent the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and his first four seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. His deal with Dallas in March was for three years and $10 million.

The report indicates that the Cowboys offer “free Uber rides to players who think they may not be able to drive safely.”

Carroll’s mother, Jennifer, is the former lieutenant governor of Florida.

