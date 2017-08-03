Deep Fantasy WR Sleepers 2017: Enough with the Kenny Britt disrespect

In the darkest recesses of every fantasy draft hidden value exists. Find an uncovered gem and your team could soon gain the upper hand. With flashlights and pickaxes in hand, our Yahoo Fantasy treasure hunters dig deep in attempt to score late-round riches. Thursday’s topic: WRs.

Robby Anderson, NYJ (206.7 ADP, RB78)

After the Jets’ Week 11 bye, Anderson led New York’s receiving corps in targets, scoring twice over a six game span. Despite going undrafted, the 6-foot-3 and 190-pound receiver has an impressive athletic profile, possessing 4.4 speed and an enticing catch radius. He’s far from refined, but with Brandon Marshall joining the G-Men, Anderson is the team’s best available outside receiver. Quincy Enunwa has size, but as a TE/WR hybrid he’s likely to spend a good number of snaps blocking. And while the Jets did add two rookie receivers in the draft, they’ll both need time to develop. Anderson could surprise this season, and his activity throughout camp should be monitored closely. (Liz Loza)

Paul Richardson, Sea (218.9 ADP, WR88)

Everyone is going to define this term differently. I’d like to focus on someone who actually hasn’t broken out yet, someone you can legitimately target for the very end of your draft, even in a deep league. Enter Richardson, a second-round pick from 2014 who hasn’t had much go right since.

You might have seen Richardson flash in last year’s playoffs, with a sick touchdown catch against the Lions, and a snappy 4-83-0 line a week later in Atlanta. If the Seahawks finally get hip to the idea that Jermaine Kearse isn’t happening, or if Tyler Lockett continues to be held back by injuries, maybe Richardson will take a step forward in his fourth season. (Scott Pianowski)

Marvin Jones, Det (111.5 ADP, WR50)

Jones has become an afterthought at drafts but don’t forget he went off for 408 yards and two scores over the first three games with his new team in Detroit last season. Jones didn’t score over the final 10 games of the season, but he averaged 9.0 yards-per-target, and Anquan Boldin and his red-zone prowess is gone. And let’s not forget Jones did this last year (when he destroyed the Packers for 205 receiving yards with two touchdowns on eight targets). He’s 27 years old, and Detroit’s #1 WR is a 5-10, 195 lb weighing Golden Tate. Jones is practically free at draft tables right now. Go get him. (Dalton Del Don)

Kenny Golladay, Det (202.7 ADP, WR75)

The rookie enters camp as Detroit’s presumptive No. 3 receiver, tied to a quarterback who attempted 594 passes last season. Last year, Anquan Boldin turned that situation into 67 catches and eight touchdowns. Golladay has ideal size (6-foot-4) and excellent speed (4.5), and he delivered back-to-back 1100-yard seasons at Northern Illinois. He can play. Expect him to carve out a meaningful red-zone role for the Lions. He’s a terrific last-round flier for deep leaguers. (Andy Behrens)

Kenny Britt, Cle (110.5 ADP, WR49)

What are owners seriously thinking? The Rodney Dangerfield All-Star demands more respect. There simply isn’t a better WR value after the top-45 receivers. His situation, especially working opposite fragile Corey Coleman, is ripe for abundant targets.

Considering Britt’s environment last year with the Rams, his 1,000-yard season ranks up with conquering the Big Texan’s 72-ounce steak challenge, climbing Everest or acting as the White House’s Communications Director. Seriously folks, it’s that kind of human achievement.

According to most estimations, moving from LA to Cleveland is a parallel fantasy move. However, I believe people are sorely undervaluing Cody Kessler, who should win the starting job in camp. As fellow rookies Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz dominated the headlines last year, the USC product performed serviceably. He completed 65.6 percent of his attempts and notched the third-best under-pressure completion rate in the league. Brock Osweiler and greenhorn DeShone Kizer will push him this summer, but if Kessler secures the job, he and Britt will connect early and often. Transpires that way and I could see Britt landing in range of 73-1100-6. Remember, he’s still two years shy of 30 years old. (Brad Evans)

