College Football Playoff title game to add 'Super Bowl-style' halftime show

The College Football Playoff is looking to kick things up a notch when it comes to entertainment at the 2017-18 title game.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that the Jan. 8, 2018 national championship game will feature a “Super Bowl-style halftime show” with a musical guest booked by ESPN (the whole thing was the network’s idea). But don’t worry, the marching bands of the participating schools will still get their time to shine, just not on the main television broadcast. While the marching bands perform at halftime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a musical act — an “A-list performer with broad appeal,” ESPN hopes — will perform at nearby Centennial Olympic Park.

That performance, of course, will be aired on ESPN while the marching band performances air on one of the channels associated with ESPN’s title game “megacast.”

“Traditions are an important part of college football. This rich culture includes marching bands performing at halftime,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock told the AP.

Hancock said the fans who can’t score a ticket to the game will be able to watch the game at Centennial Park for free in addition to seeing the concert. That doesn’t sound like too bad of a deal (unless it’s pretty cold outside).

As of now, ESPN is in the process of trying to book the performer. Since it’s in Atlanta I’ll personally call for another Outkast reunion, but it’ll probably end up being some country act. The Super Bowl has landed Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars in recent years. We’ll see how college football stacks up.

