College basketball's lone seventh-year senior fights to jumpstart stalled career

On the day he learned he had blown out his left knee for the second time in nine months last August, Northwestern State’s Jalan West thought he was done with basketball.

He dreaded suffering through another grueling year of rehab, especially given the possibility that his basketball career had already dead-ended anyway.

Having sat out his freshman season due to NCAA clearinghouse issues and his redshirt senior season due to his first ACL tear, West had been preparing for his sixth year at Northwestern State before suffering his second knee injury. To continue playing for the Demons, the 24-year-old would have to petition the NCAA for a seventh year of college eligibility, a long shot at best though not entirely unprecedented.

Without another year in college to prove to scouts he had regained his prior quickness and explosiveness, West’s pro prospects weren’t promising. Many NBA teams dispatched scouts to Natchitoches, La. to watch West as a junior when he put up 20 points and a nation-high 7.7 assists per game, but he knew it was unrealistic to expect even top overseas clubs to seriously consider signing a 5-foot-11 point guard still recovering from two serious knee injuries.

“At that point, my mind was going everywhere,” West said. “I was like, ‘Man, maybe I should look toward doing something else. Maybe this is the end of the road for me with basketball.’ I started having a lot of doubts. I was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to go through this again.'”

When West confided in his mother that he was considering quitting basketball, Janice West patiently listened to her son vent for awhile before urging him to persevere. Each time they spoke the next few days, West’s mother would remind him he was a role model for younger kids, insist that he had come too far to quit and encourage him to draw strength from his faith.

“I would tell him different things to encourage him,” Janice West said. I’d say, ‘God’s going to do what’s best for you, Jalen. This is all in God’s plan. Everything happens for a reason. It’s just not your time right now. Delayed don’t mean denied.”

* * * * *

Hearing West even broach the idea of giving up on basketball was jarring for his mother because she knew how passionate he was about the sport. He had worked tirelessly to ascend from overlooked recruit, to small-college success story, to fringe NBA prospect.

West was a standout point guard on a high school team that won Louisiana’s 4A state title in 2011, yet questions about his size and ability to qualify academically scared most Division I programs away. One of the few exceptions was Northwestern State, a Southland Conference program that at the time had only made two NCAA tournament appearances in program history.

The relationship West built with head coach Mike McConathy persuaded him to choose Northwestern State. McConathy, who had previously coached for 16 years in West’s hometown, identified him as a priority target early and never wavered in his interest even when it became clear the point guard might have to sit out his freshman year.

McConathy’s faith in West quickly proved shrewd once the jitterbug point guard became academically eligible.

Quick enough to get into the lane at will yet a consistent enough shooter to punish defenders who sagged off him, West thrived in McConathy’s up-tempo system. He showcased exceptional court vision as the Southland Conference’s freshman of the year in 2013 before improving his perimeter shooting and blossoming into an elite scorer.

“The last game he played healthy, he had 34 points, 6 assists and 10 rebounds,” McConathy said. “He could go get you buckets yet help everyone on the floor be a better player. To me that was his best attribute. He knows how to push the right buttons and he knows how to get everyone involved.”

As West entered his senior season in Nov. 2015, everything appeared to be set up perfectly for him to finish with a flourish. Northwestern State was projected as the top challenger to Stephen F. Austin in the Southland Conference and West and teammate Zeek Woodley were expected to form one of the nation’s elite perimeter scoring duos.

Disaster struck in the final minute of a 90-76 season-opening loss to Ole Miss when West drove the lane, jump-stopped to go up for a layup and felt a pop in his left knee. Hopeful that he had merely bumped knees with his defender, West tried to get up … and promptly crumpled to the ground.

Read More