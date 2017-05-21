Brewers don't believe Cubs cancelled Saturday's game due to weather

There’s a storm brewing between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. The teams have already engaged in conspiracy theories this year, but now the Brewers are really bringing the thunder.

The Brewers aren’t buying that the Cubs cancelled Saturday’s game due to poor weather. They suggest the team had an ulterior motive for the move.

#Brewers definitely think Cubs postponed game yesterday for reason other than weather. Comments coming from GM David Stearns. — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

Brewers general manager David Stearns is unhappy the team acted so quickly to postpone the contest. The Cubs reportedly believed rain was a threat during the game, and decided to make the call early in the day. Stearns claims the Brewers had a different forecast, and believed the skies would be clear by game time.

That was the case. There was not a drop of rain to be found by the time the two teams were slated to play. In fact, it wound up being a beautiful, sunny day in Chicago.

The Brewers believe the Cubs had an ulterior motive for canceling Saturday’s game. (AP Photo) More

Brewers manager Craig Counsell took notice.

#Brewers manager Craig Counsell on Cubs postponing game Saturday:”First time our players were treated for sunburn after rainout.” — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

Counsell might be willing to make jokes about the situation, but Stearns seems serious. He reportedly contacted the Cubs to express his displeasure about the postponement. He also suggested Chicago had another reason for canceling the game, but refused to elaborate.

Asked for his theory on why Cubs postponed game, Counsell said, “They know what’s going on, so the theory should come from them.” — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

Stearns even mentioned Major League Baseball potentially looking into the situation.

One last comment from Stearns on Weathergate: “If there were other reasons the game was called, that’s something that MLB should look into.” — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

That seems pretty harsh, no? We’re not sure we’ve heard of a rainout causing an MLB investigation.

This isn’t the first time the Cubs and Brewers have sparred this season. Following an earlier series, a few members of the Cubs not to subtly suggested Brewers first baseman Eric Thames might be taking PEDs. Could this be the Brewers’ attempt at payback?

After Saturday was filled with nothing but clear skies, Stearns brought a storm to Chicago on Sunday. We’re guessing this one won’t end with a rainbow.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik