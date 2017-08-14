Could this be the best college QB class in history?

It would be hyperbole to declare in the throes of August that the quarterback crop headed to the 2018 NFL draft will rival the fabled quarterback collection of 1983. That iconic 1983 draft has long been the standard bearer for quarterbacks, as Hall of Famers John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino were among the six first-round quarterback selections. In a sport that embraces eternal debate, few will offer a counter-argument to the sanctity of the 1983 quarterback crop.

With a bumper crop of quarterbacks shaping up for the 2018 NFL draft, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to declare that there’s enough high-end talent, proven players and overall prospects in college football right now to thrust the upcoming quarterback class in the conversation among the best of all-time. The buzz is already forming, even before the season’s first snap. And remember, envisioning Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes as top-10 picks a year ago at this time seemed as likely as Mel Kiper sporting a faux hawk on draft night.

Yahoo Sports spoke with eight NFL draft experts – analysts, team scouts and front office personnel – to gauge the hype around the 2018 quarterback class. None would declare it as a rival to the 1983 class, but veteran draft analyst Gil Brandt said it’s “very likely” this class enters the conversation for best quarterback classes ever.

There’s a ripple of excitement reverberating through NFL front offices and the draft industry – “ as good as any class in recent memory,” says one veteran scout – over what this quarterback crop could become. “Potentially, sure, it could stand side-by-side with a number of these classes that have come through,” said former Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage, who is the director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

With three different layers of intrigue looming, we’ll break down the class by examining three questions that define it.

Who among the big three is No. 1?

This will be the official parlor game of the 2017 college season, choosing between the high-end NFL prospects – Josh Allen of Wyoming, Sam Darnold of USC and UCLA’s Josh Rosen. How good are they at this stage? “I think it’s a given that all three of them end up in the top 10,” says Brandt, a former Cowboys executive.

(The best of these three quarterbacks will be an especially intriguing question for the New York Jets, as they appear to have hired former 76ers executive Sam Hinkie as a consultant to help them secure the top pick. “Suck for Sam” was a Daily News headline … in February.)

The three quarterbacks have distinct backgrounds and styles. Rosen (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) has the most pure arm talent. His classic release and the way the ball jumps from his hand portends an obvious No. 1 pick. But Rosen, a true junior, comes with plenty of questions. On the field, he’s coming off shoulder surgery that cost him the final six games of last season and is a pedestrian 11-8 as a starter. Off it, he’s emerged as a polarizing figure for his views on politics, academics and drawing coverage from TMZ for putting a hot tub in his dorm room. His evaluation will come down to a tricky question: Is he simply brash and outspoken? Or is his personality potentially divisive in a locker room? “You hear whispers,” one scout said of Rosen. “I try and wait and form my own opinion from my research. There are really, really good players that are really competitive and rub people the wrong way because they’re not wired the same way.”

Josh Rosen made a fair critique of student-athlete culture, but will it hurt him in the long run with the NFL?

Rosen’s Pac-12 foil is Darnold (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), the redshirt sophomore across town. Darnold has a low-key surfer’s personality, a style more improvisational than polished and is as controversial as tin foil. Darnold is the preseason favorite to go No. 1 overall, despite not even having a full season as a starter. (But remember, Deshaun Watson was the top quarterback at this time last year and he ended up as the third QB taken in the 2017 draft, at No. 12).

