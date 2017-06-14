Aqib Talib, Cavs fan, mocks Kevin Durant and champion Warriors

As a man who accidentally shot himself in an adult show club, Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib will forever leave himself open to some pretty solid comebacks. But that’s not stopping him from firing off a few virtual bullets on social media at the NBA’s recently crowned champions.

Talib was born in Cleveland and carries his pride on his sleeve. Hence this attack on the Golden State Warriors and finals MVP Kevin Durant, who fled Oklahoma City to chase a title out west.

Congrats @cavs! Boys gotta join forces to see us! @KingJames can bring whoever he want to the Land! Let's link up then!!! #suckachip2017 — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017





@KDTrey5 u a suburban kid!!! Link up with the best to chip!!! ???? HOF laughing at you right now!!! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017





Talib, mind you, also chose his own jump from one contender to another, leaving the New England Patriots and taking the money from the Denver Broncos, who had just made a Super Bowl the season prior. Not exactly slumming it, eh?

On top of that, Talib is suggesting LeBron James do just the same and go find another Durant this offseason. Then Talib went after Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, claiming that his proximity to greatness in his playing days was the only reason the two-time champion coach has that job in the first place.

Kerr wouldn't even be a head coach without Jordan!!! #coattailboys!!! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017





Talib might not be handling this all very well, if his tweets are any indication. We just hope he can focus his energies on the upcoming season — oh yeah, and steering clear of Texas strip joints — with all this anger he threw out on Twitter.

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm