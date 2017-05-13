'I ain't going home': John Wall's dagger 3 beats Celtics, forces Game 7

The Boston Celtics visited Verizon Center on Friday dressed for a funeral. But John Wall and the Washington Wizards aren’t dead yet.

The All-Star point guard drained a game-winning pull-up 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left on Friday night to deliver the Wizards a 92-91 win in a do-or-die Game 6 in Washington, D.C. After six hard-fought games full of haymaker runs and physicality, the Celtics and Wizards will play a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday for the right to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals starting next Wednesday.

The cold-blooded dagger capped a remarkable in-game turnaround for Wall. Eager to make amends after Washington’s dismal performance in a Game 5 blowout, the Wizards star came out of the gate with his foot on the gas, racing at the rim 100 miles per hour seemingly every time he touched the ball. Unfortunately, many of those drives produced contested shots in the teeth of the Celtics’ defense, resulting in misses, which led to transition opportunities on which Boston capitalized a ton, registering 17 fast-break points to Washington’s eight.

But after entering intermission with just three points on 1-for-9 shooting and failing to notch an assist in the second quarter, Wall came alive in the third, scoring 13 points in the period to help keep the Wizards within three, 69-66, heading into the fourth quarter. Then, he teamed with shooting guard Bradley Beal — Washington’s primary offensive weapon all night, in his best performance of the playoffs — to score or assist on all 26 Wizards points in the final frame. That includes the game-winner, which, according to ESPN Stats and Information, was “the first game-tying or go-ahead 3-point field goal in the final 10 seconds of an elimination game since Ray Allen against the Spurs in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals for the Heat.”

Wizards won their first home elimination game since 1997, breaking a streak of 7 straight, which was the longest such streak in NBA history — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) May 13, 2017





Beal finished with a game- and playoff-career-high 33 points on 15-for-26 shooting with five assists in 43 minutes. After missing 11 of his first 12 shots, Wall wound up with 26 points on 9-for-25 shooting, eight assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 42 minutes of work.

Power forward Markieff Morris battled all night, chipping in 16 points, including a big 3 from the left corner to give Washington an 82-80 lead with 3:45 left in the fourth. He also pulled down 11 rebounds with two assists, a steal and a block in 39 1/2 minutes that the Wizards absolutely had to have, with top centers Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahinmi both spending much of the game battling foul trouble.

Boston guard Avery Bradley carried over his strong play from Game 5, scoring 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting with four steals, three rebounds and an assist. Ditto for center Al Horford, who added 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting with six boards, three dimes, a block and great back-line defense in his 37 minutes.

As has been the case since his 53-point explosion in Game 2, Thomas struggled to find consistency on his shot, going 8-for-24 from the floor. But he made plays for others, got to the foul line and was nails late, scoring 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to put Boston within striking distance of scoring the first road victory of the season series between these two teams.

Washington trailed by five, 87-82, after Thomas knocked down back-to-back shots — an 18-foot stepback along the baseline over the outstretched arm of Morris, and a 25-foot pull-up bomb after a Wall miss — with 1:34 remaining. And after a lengthy replay review determined that Marcus Smart had stationed himself in front of a driving Wall in time to earn a charging call rather than commit a blocking foul, the Celtics had the ball and a five-point lead with 1:24 to go. The Wizards had one last kick in them, though.

The Wizards aggressively swarmed Thomas one dribble past half-court, with both Wall and Morris tracking him as he dribbled from the right side of the floor to the left. With 16 seconds still left on the shot clock, Thomas picked up his dribble and tried to throw a pass; the ball fell to ground with no Celtic near it, and bounced right into the hands of Gortat, who quickly redirected to Beal.

