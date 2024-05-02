Newport News man reflects on return of Allen Iverson’s Classic

*Note: Video shows Allen Iverson visiting Allen Iverson Way for the first time

Michael Glasker playing for NCCU

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man credits basketball legend Allen Iverson as his inspiration to defy the odds.

“Allen Iverson is definitely one of he’s one of the people that heavily inspired me, heavily inspired me as a kid,” said Michael Glasker.

He reflects as Iverson returns to his hometown, Newport News, for the 8th annual Iverson Classic basketball competition.

Glasker, who’s also from Newport News, said Iverson contributed to his love for basketball as a kid.

“It was what he did on the court. His style of play,” he said. “I actually liked football more when I was a kid, but when I saw Allen Iverson on the court maneuver and how he would be maneuvering in the way the crowd, the ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ from the crowd, I was like, ‘no, I want to do that. That needs to be.'”

Glasker attended Woodside High School. He then got a full-ride scholarship to play Division 1 basketball for North Carolina Central University (NCCU).

Glasker’s said his height is shorter than the average college or professional basketball player. Furthermore, Iverson stands at 6 feet tall, which is also shorter than most. And that detail pushed Glasker to defy the odds.

Allen Iverson on Believe In Yourself Clothing

“You know, the the authenticity of Allen Iverson is what I really feel like he’s getting a recognition for. He was a great basketball player. He was undersized. That’s something else, like I’m 5′ 7″ and played Division 1 basketball. Like, I dunked a basketball for the first time when I was in 10th grade because I’m seeing people like Allen Iverson just defy the odds and almost remove the boundaries which I once thought were there. I feel like he’s finally getting his flowers,” he said.

Glasker owns a clothing line called Believe in Yourself (BIY). It was featured in SLAM Magazine.

Some of his pieces of clothing are designed after Iverson.

He said he’s happy Iverson returns home to give young basketball players an opportunity. He also noted the street named after Iverson in Newport News was well deserved.

In April, the Philadelphia 76ers unveiled an Iverson sculpture.

The Iverson 24K Showcase is set to take place at Bethel High School on May 2 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The Iverson Classic will take place at the Hampton Coliseum on Saturday, May 4 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

