To work with Newey would be a privilege - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton (right) has raced against cars designed by Adrian Newey (left) for his entire F1 career [Getty Images]

Lewis Hamilton says it would be a “privilege to work with” Adrian Newey if the designer joins Ferrari following his departure from Red Bull.

Newey can start work for another team as soon as he leaves Red Bull in early 2025. Ferrari, who Hamilton joins next season, are keen to sign him.

The seven-time champion said: “If I was to do a list of people I would love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top of it.”

“Any team would be fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him.”

Newey, 65, is regarded as the greatest designer in the history of Formula 1, and has won 13 drivers’ championships and 12 constructors’ titles with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

Hamilton refused to say whether the idea of attracting Newey to Ferrari had come up in his negotiations with the team last winter.

But asked how much he would like to work with him, Hamilton said: “Very much. He’s got such a great history, track record. Just done such an amazing job through his career. I think he’d be an amazing addition. [Ferrari] have a great team already, but it would be a privilege to work with him.”

Hamilton has raced against Newey cars for his entire career and has faced two periods of domination by Red Bull - from 2010-13 and since 2022. They sandwich the Mercedes era in which Hamilton broke records to become the most successful F1 driver in history.

“Racing against a team he has been so heavily a part of over the years has been a massive challenge,” Hamilton said. “But we have to remember there is a lot of people in the background - it is not one person, it is a whole team of people who do the job.

“Of all the amazing experience he brings, the people he works with will continue to do an amazing job. I don’t anticipate Red Bull not continuing to build great cars moving forwards. But any team would be fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him.”

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez said Newey’s departure was “not ideal” but emphasised that the team had a “strong organisation” and had been focusing on preparing for the future.