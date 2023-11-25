Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and latest goal updates

St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club (Getty Images)

Newcastle take on Chelsea in the big clash of the 3pm kick offs. Eddie Howe’s injury-stricken side hope to close the gap on the top four as they kick off a busy schedule that involves Champions League action during the week.

A 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last time out shocked the system but Howe will be hoping to respond positively and draw on the crowd at St. James’ Park to upset the Blues this afternoon.

For their part, Chelsea are starting to gel under Mauricio Pochettino. That was evident in their 4-4 draw against Man City just before the international break. The London side are starting to click in front of goal with Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling providing the threat up top.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle United FC 1 - 1 Chelsea FC

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:34

GREAT SAVE! Chelsea work it wonderfully upfield from a goal-kick and it's swept out to James in space on the right. He plays a one-two with Palmer before teeing up Fernandez, but his first-time shot is tipped wide by Pope.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:32

Almiron is starting to impose himself down the right, and he drives at Cucurella before dropping a shoulder to curl a cross into the far post. Isak is caught on his heels though and can't reach it.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:30

It's a brilliant tackle from Schar to stop Palmer in his tracks, and Newcastle are back on the attack. Almiron clips in a cross which is swiped at by Badiashile, and luckily for him, Joelinton can't control the ball when it bounces off him.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:28

WHAT A CHANCE! Silva trips over the ball, giving away a needless corner to Newcastle. It's a superb cross from Trippier as it's whipped to Joelinton, who has a free header at the far post. He gets his angles all wrong though, thumping his header wide.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:27

Chelsea want to try this game on its head as quickly as they can here as Sterling pushes forward down the left once more. He cuts inside before curling his effort on goal, but it's a comfortable save for Pope down the middle.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:24

Goal Raheem Shaquille Sterling

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:24

Joelinton goes down and isn't happy when he doesn't get a free-kick. The Brazilian and Gordon are both trying to make a case to the referee, but they're told to get on with the game.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:22

Yellow Card Kieran John Trippier

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:21

It's better from Chelsea here as they enjoy a patient spell of possession. It's all in front of Newcastle, but after a frantic couple of minutes, the Blues are happy to just try and find their rhythm.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:18

Chelsea just can't get out at the moment as Trippier gets a second attempt to swing it in. Cucurella only clears as far as Miley but recovers quickly to step in front of Miley's shot from just inside the box.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:17

Newcastle quickly win it back from the restart and win a free-kick that's lifted in by Trippier. It's only half-cleared once more, with Almiron picking Jackson's pocket before seeing his tame cross headed away.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:15

Assist Lewis Miley

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:14

Goal Alexander Isak

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:14

Almiron gets the better of Cucurella with the overlapping run, but when he's closed down by Badiashile, he knocks it back to Trippier, who whips it in first time. Gordon and Isak are both in the box, but Silva meets it in the middle.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:10

CHANCE! All of Chelsea's attacking play so far has come from their left, and Gallagher starts his run on the halfway line, surging into the box. Trippier makes the angle tight, and the midfielder fizzes a low shot across goal and wide.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:09

Cucurella cuts out another throughball and drives into the space in midfield. He touches it into Gallagher before continuing his run to the far post, but Schar gets in front of him to intercept the return pass.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:08

Chelsea have won more Premier League points against teams starting the day above them in the table this season (eight - W2 D2 L1) than they did in the entirety of last season (five - W0 D5 L1).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:06

Newcastle's attack fizzles out and Cucurella slides it forward, setting Jackson on the counter. He patiently works it through the middle before he's closed down, and Lascelles steps in to cut out the layoff to Sterling.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:04

Newcastle win a free-kick just inside their own half, but Trippier hangs a good cross to the edge of the box for his team-mates to attack. There's a bit of a scramble, and Badiashile eventually hooks it away.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:01

Jackson gets the game under way for Chelsea!

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

15:01

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:58

There are just two changes by Mauricio Pochettino from their draw with City two weeks ago. Badiashile and Ugochukwu are both brought in, while Gallagher is fit to retain his place after an ankle problem. Caicedo and Disasi start on the bench, as does Colwill after passing a late fitness test for a shoulder injury.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:54

Howe makes three changes to the side that lost to Bournemouth last time out, getting a couple of boosts with returning players. Isak has recovered from a groin injury and Guimaraes is back from suspension to start, with Livramento also coming in. Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club, while Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are both out through injury.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:54

CHELSEA SUBS: Axel Disasi, Noni Madueke, Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, Dorde Petrovic, Levi Colwill, Mykhailo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo, Alex Matos.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:50

CHELSEA STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Lesley Ugochukwu, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:50

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Amadou Diallo, Michael Ndiweni, Matt Ritchie, Alex Murphy, Martin Dubravka, Ben Parkinson, Mark Gillespie.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:42

NEWCASTLE UNITED STARTING XI (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:38

As for Chelsea, they've lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions (W5 D2) and were involved in two quite incredible games in the week before the international break, beating nine-man Tottenham 4-1 before coming from behind to snatch a late point in a 4-4 draw with Manchester City. The Blues have actually won their last three matches on the road in the Premier League, but only against Liverpool and Arsenal (15 each) have they lost more away games in the competition than against Newcastle (13).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:38

The international break seemed to come at the right time for Newcastle, whose injury-hit squad was starting to slip after another bright start to their season. They lost consecutive games doing into the break, losing 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League before being seen off by Bournemouth by the same scoreline. Before that defeat to the Cherries, Eddie Howe's side were unbeaten in seven Premier League outings (W5 D2), and they come into today in great home form, having won their last four at St. James' Park without conceding a single goal.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James' Park!

Newcastle vs Chelsea line-ups

14:23 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Jackson

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…