Newcastle v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park in the weekend’s early Premier League kick-off.

Eddie Howe’s team are striving to move up the table and secure European football for next year but know that points are valuable currency at this stage of the season. The Magpies currently sit eighth in the league, just outside the spots to qualify for Europe, but are only two points behind Manchester United in sixth.

Spurs meanwhile are hoping to secure their place in fourth having recently overtaken the high-flying Aston Villa. It looks as though Ange Postecoglou’s side are in a battle with the Midlands team for the final Champions League spot with both clubs sitting on 60 points, though Tottenham have a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Postecoglou’s side still have to face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City before the end of the season so any dropped points today could hurt their chances of a top-four finish.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Early Newcastle team news

10:50 , Luke Baker

Joe Willock is the latest addition to the Newcastle injury list. The Magpies have one of the league’s worst injury records, with Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Tino Livramento all out.

Sandro Tonali is of course still suspended. Lewis Hall faces a late fitness test

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

How to watch Newcasle v Spurs

10:40 , Luke Baker

Newcastle vs Tottenham kicks off at 12.30pm BST on 13 April 2024 at St. James’ Park, Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 11am BST.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Everything you need to know about Newcastle v Tottenham

10:40 , Luke Baker

Newcastle United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park in the weekend’s early kick-off in the Premier League.

The Magpies face a Spurs team that has recently moved into the top four as they continue to hunt for a guaranteed Champions League spot. Ange Postecoglou’s side sit on 60 points, level on points with fifth-placed Villa but with one game in hand.

Eddie Howe’s side meanwhile, have struggled to replicate last season’s form and are languishing in eighth as they hunt a return to European competition next season. Nevertheless, they’re only two points of sixth-placed Manchester United, even if a return to the Champions League is pretty much off the cards.

Both sides have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Premier League games, though Newcastle’s extensive injury list may well have tipped the game in Spurs’ favour.

In any case, Tottenham will be eager to pick up three points ahead of a run of five games that will see them face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City before the end of the season.

10:20 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Newcastle vs Tottenham as both sides try to move closer to a place in Europe next season.