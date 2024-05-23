Newcastle eye Bowen & Calvert-Lewin moves - Friday's gossip

Newcastle United are lining up a move for two England players, while Thomas Tuchel is a leading candidate to take over at Manchester United...

Newcastle United are hoping to sign two England internationals with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, also 27, on their radar. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Newcastle want nearly £200m for 24-year-old Sweden striker Alexander Isak, who has been linked with Arsenal. (Mirror)

Thomas Tuchel, who is a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich, is the leading candidate to take over at Manchester United if the the Old Trafford club sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final. (Guardian)

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is open to taking over at Manchester United if Ten Hag leaves. (Manchester Evening News)

Brighton are confident of beating Chelsea in hiring McKenna but could try to bring back former manager Graham Potter if they fail to do so. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea are set to ask newly promoted Leicester City for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca about their managerial vacancy. (Talksport)

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on 29-year-old England and Manchester City defender John Stones. (Football Insider)

Manchester City's England midfielder Jack Grealish, 28, is also a target for Bayern. (Sun)

Pep Guardiola's City would not stand in Brazil keeper Ederson's way if the 30-year-old wants to move to Saudi Arabia, but the terms have to be right for them over any move. (90 Min)

Burnley are asking for £17m in compensation from Bayern to let manager Vincent Kompany take over at the German club. (Sky Sports Germany)

Liverpool have turned their attention to Leeds' Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, 22, after opting against moving for Newcastle and England winger Anthony Gordon, 23. (90 Min)

Manchester United are leading the race to secure the signature of Crystal Palace's France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 22. (Football Transfers)

Aston Villa are considering terminating the contract of 31-year-old Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Givemesport)

Nottingham Forest and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, is set to be a target for Tottenham. (Guardian)

Ajax and Feyenoord are interested in Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson, 22, who spent last season on loan at Ipswich. (Football London)

Stoke's Souleymane Sidibe, 17, could be on the move this summer with Brighton, Chelsea, Monaco and Juventus interested in the French midfielder. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Brazil winger Willian, 35, has offers from Saudi Arabia to consider as his contract with Fulham is set to expire. (Telegraph - subscription required)