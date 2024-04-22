Newcastle back Spencer signs new two-year contract

Newcastle Falcons' Oli Spencer can play at full-back or centre [Getty Images]

Newcastle Falcons back Oli Spencer has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the Premiership club.

The 20-year-old England Under-20 international came through the club's academy and has gone on to make seven senior appearances for the club.

He was also part of the England Under-20s squad which won this season’s Six Nations title.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the Falcons so far and am excited to stay here for at least another two seasons," he told the club's website.

“I’ve been at the club since I was 14, they’ve shown a lot of faith in me and I’ve got a load of good friends here, so it was an easy decision.”

Spencer follows full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo in signing a new deal with the club, while Falcons have also signed Sale flanker Cameron Neild from next season, but back-row Guy Pepper is joining Bath and fly-half Louie Johnson is heading to Saracens.