Frank Gore frustrated after Jets offense struggles in blowout loss to Miami: 'I'm sick of it'

A lot of people are upset with the New York Jets after their horrendous 0-6 start to the season.

Veteran running back Frank Gore is among them.

Gore, in his first year with the team, didn’t hold back after the Jets’ 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

“We can’t f---ing wait until the fourth quarter to f---ing want to start playing ball man,” Gore said, via the New York Post’s Greg Joyce. “You can’t start late. You can’t start slow in this league.”

Gore upset after slow start hits Jets again

Gore finished with 46 rushing yards on 11 carries. As a team, they simply struggled to get anything going at all.

The Jets had just two drives that lasted longer than three plays in the first half — a 10-play drive in the first quarter still resulted in a punt, and a four-play drive was cut off at the end of the second quarter. Another drive in the second quarter was abruptly ended after Joe Flacco threw an interception.

The Jets were just 2-of-17 on third down in the game and didn’t convert their first third down until early in the fourth quarter.

Naturally, the five-time Pro Bowler was extremely frustrated.

“I’m tired of us being like, ‘We should’ve made this,’ instead of just making it,” Gore said, via SNY. “It’s there. I’m being real. I’m not trying to take off our head coach, because it’s out there. When you watch film — we just got to make the play ... I’m being real. It’s tough, man. I’m sick of it, man.”

Though he’s facing the worst team in his 16-year career in the league, Gore declined to comment on his coach’s job security when asked about Adam Gase on Sunday.

For now, he said, he just has to keep pushing forward.

“That’s not my call, man,” Gore said, via USA Today. “I don’t know. I’m here to try my best to do what’s right for the Jets. Like I said, as a team, we’ve got to start fast. When we play out there, we got to make it.”

Frank Gore is not happy. (AP/Adam Hunger) More

More from Yahoo Sports: