'Let's go get the XFL': Meet Dany Garcia, the league's prospective Latina league owner

You may have seen the news Monday: Dany Garcia and her ex-husband bought the XFL, hoping to rescue it from bankruptcy court and give new life to the floundering league, which like so many businesses was severely impacted by COVID-19.

“I love football. Deeply. I actually love sports, and I’m a professional bodybuilder, so sports and storytelling has been a part of my life,” Garcia told Yahoo Sports. “The second iteration of the XFL I was not only so enthusiastic, I was dying to be part of it.”

As of Tuesday, the sale was pending approval by the bankruptcy court, with some creditors disputing the deal.

Garcia’s ex is Dwayne Johnson. Most of us know him as The Rock, though to her he’s “DJ.”

As happens far too often with women who are attached to renowned men, initial headlines about the XFL sale said the league had been purchased by Johnson — and only Johnson. On Twitter, Johnson was quick to make sure Garcia got the proper recognition, not just as “the architect in this acquisition,” but also the first woman to own a professional sports league.

Taking a moment to illuminate this very cool and huge milestone.

My XFL partner, Dany Garcia becomes the first woman to OWN an entire sports league independent from a team. She was the architect in this acquisition and now we go to work - for the love of football. @xfl2020 https://t.co/7IOuGBSxYu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

The pair, along with private equity firm RedBird Capital, have an agreement to buy the XFL for a reported $15 million.

Thanks to his career in the WWE and now as a movie star, Johnson is one of the most recognizable men on the planet. But for pretty much the entirety of his career, Garcia has been behind the scenes, unofficially and officially orchestrating much of that success, just as she was for the XFL transaction.

“[Johnson says] I build the space shuttle and he flies it, which I think is a great analogy,” Garcia told Yahoo Sports shortly after the deal was announced.

Garcia has been hoping the XFL would succeed in each of its first two iterations, and now she’ll have a direct say in whether it does.

“I was dying to have some ownership, but Vince [McMahon] had it completely under control and so I participated as a fan that opening weekend and following it for the five weeks.

“I was so engaged with the product that they had put together ... but it was the community that was surrounding these teams and the engagement in that community and the fact that they could connect with these athletes. A lot of times in professional sports, professional leagues, there’s a huge gap between an athlete and your fan. They’re untouchable ... The XFL knew how to close that, and when you begin to close that you create these magic moments where these moments matter, the games mattered, the plays mattered, and the athletes’ wins and losses, they impacted their lives.”

She kept Johnson updated while he filmed “Red Notice,” and Johnson caught games when his schedule allowed. But then the coronavirus pandemic came, and the movie, the XFL, and much of the United States were shut down.

A couple of months later, when McMahon placed the league in bankruptcy, Garcia had a revelation.

“I called DJ up and I said, ‘Dwayne, there’s something really big and really important for us to do. Are you in?’ He was like, ‘What is it?’, because of course he was in,” Garcia recalled. He said, ‘Tell me, we gotta do it’, and I said, ‘Let’s go get the XFL’ and he’s like, ‘Let’s go get the XFL. 100 percent.’ And we started the mad process.”

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the XFL for $15 million. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The purchase was a landmark one not just because of Garcia’s involvement, a Latinx woman entering a space no woman had really entered before, but also for Johnson as a Black man owning a league.

