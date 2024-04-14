Nevada’s Bats Heat Up as They Earn Run-Rule Victory over Joplin

NEVADA, MO — The Nevada Tigers and the Joplin Eagles squared off earlier today, but it was the Tigers taking home the win by way of a run rule, 16-6.

Graham Walker earned the win for the Tigers only allowing 3 hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

Kellan Ast & Walker each finished with 4 RBI’s in the game. Barrett Nadurata had 3 RBI’s.

Nevada improves to 12-2 on the season. They have won four straight.

Joplin falls to 6-12 on the year dropping their second straight game.

Game Recap — Nevada 16, Joplin 6…

Joplin took the early lead after Brock Waghorn singled to centerfield to give the Eagles the 1-0 lead.

Nevada find the scoreboard in the bottom of the 2nd when Jett Snyder hit a Sac-Fly for an RBI to tie the game up at 1-1.

In the top of the 3rd, Joplin re-claimed the lead after David Bhend scored on a passed ball to go up 2-1.

Nevada responded in the bottom of the 3rd with a 9-run inning to take the lead back 10-2. Riddick Shook score off a pass ball then Nadurata singled to left field to score another run.

Later in the inning, Ast singled to left field to score Nadurata. Blake Wood then stepped in and singled to left field to score a run, then Ast scored off of an error by the Eagles.

Walker followed Woods with a double to left field to score two more runs. Then Nadurata joined the doubles party with s 2-RBI double of his own and the Tigers held the 8-run lead.

In the top of the 4th, the Eagles scored four runs all coming by way of walks to close the gap to four runs.

Nevada closed the door in the bottom of the 6th after Ast doubled left field to score three runs to extend their lead 13-6.

Then, Walker racked up two more RBI’s with a single to centerfield and it was now 15-6.

Gage Hollands hit a Sac-Fly to score one more run to secure the run rule.

What’s Next?

Nevada will the road to Bolivar (7-8) on Tuesday while the Joplin Eagles return home to face Republic (11-9) on Tuesday (Apr 16).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.