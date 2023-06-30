Nets trading Joe Harris, two second-round picks to Detroit Pistons

Nov 12, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) attempts a jump shot while defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. / Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Nets are trading Joe Harris and two second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons, according to multiple reports Friday.

Harris is set to make $19.9 million in 2023-24.

SNY NBA insider Ian Begley reported earlier on Friday that Brooklyn was looking to trade the 31-year-old and shed salary as the Nets look to retain Cam Johnson, who is believed to warrant a significant deal this offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Harris spent seven seasons in Brooklyn from 2016-23 and played in 432 games (282 starts). The wing averaged 11.6 points in 26.9 minutes per game and was a strong perimeter threat on the court, shooting 44 percent from deep.

He led the league in three-point percentage in 2018-19 (47 percent) and 2020-21 (48 percent), but saw his minutes and production drop last season, averaging 7.6 points in 20.6 minutes per game -- both career lows with the Nets.

Brooklyn is also sending Detroit a 2027 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Friday's reports.