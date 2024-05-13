Nets’ social media post teases possible Vince Carter jersey retirement

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of an offseason in which they can go in different directions with their organization this summer in an effort to get back to the playoffs. While Brooklyn is trying to figure out how they want to operate towards the future, there may be recognition of a past franchise legend.

In a recent post by the Nets’ “X” social media account, they posted a picture of former Net Vince Carter in his Nets jersey staring off into the distance. While that was all the post was, plenty of those in the Nets fanbase wondered what the post meant and most have theorized that Carter’s jersey could be finally getting retired sometime soon.

Carter, 47, last played for the Nets during the 2008-09 season before he went on to play 11 more seasons in the NBA for seven other teams. During his five seasons with the Nets when they were still playing in New Jersey, Carter averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.0% from three-point land.

Carter made it to three All-Star games as a Net and helped the Nets make it to the playoffs three times from the 2004-05 season when he was first traded to New Jersey to the 2006-07 campaign. Two of those playoff runs resulted in the Nets getting to the second round of the playoffs as Carter meshed well with Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson.

Ironically, the last jersey that was retired by the Nets was Kidd’s during the 2013-14 season and he last played for the organization during the 2007-08 season. However, if this post by the Nets means anything outside of the post itself, it looks like Carter’s jersey could be getting retired as soon as the 2024-25 season.

