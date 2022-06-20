Nets, Kyrie Irving at an impasse

But one of the most anticipated free-agency situations involves Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, who has a June 29 deadline on his $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season. However, multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

KD picking Rudy Gobert over Kyrie and Harden in the All-Star draft is going to be legendary. – 9:28 AM

if the Nets trade Kyrie can he still be part of their management team or would that be frowned upon – 9:27 AM

Not exactly a shocker, but there were whispers some time ago that Kyrie wanted to go to the Lakers. Kind of died down when reports surfaced that there was confidence he and the Nets would figure it out. – 9:24 AM

If the Lakers or Clippers want to acquire Kyrie Irving, they need him to opt in and get traded there vs opting out and going there via sign-and-trade.

It’s not impossible, but it’s pretty close for either the Lakers or Clippers to acquire Irving via S&T due to hard cap reasons. – 9:21 AM

Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.

Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… – 9:15 AM

Boston fans belly aching about the need for a PG… hmmm… let’s see who could be out there… ahhhh Kyrie will be an unrestricted free agent if he opts out! perfect marriage lol – 11:01 AM

