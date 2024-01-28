Nets Injury Tracker: Dorian Finney-Smith leaves Saturday's game vs. Rockets due to ankle injury

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Nets players...

Jan. 27, 8:00 p.m.

Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets due to a left ankle injury.

Finney-Smith went to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his left leg late in the third quarter. Brooklyn initially expected him to be able to return to the floor down the stretch, but they officially shut him down for the night at the beginning of the fourth.

Before exiting, he was one of the Nets' best players on both ends of the court, putting up 19 points and seven rebounds across 31 minutes.

Jan. 27, 10:25 a.m.

Nets wing Cam Johnson will miss Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets due to personal reasons, the team announced.

Johnson is averaging 13.8 points per game on 39.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc over 28.3 minutes in 36 games this season.

He scored just five points in Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but had his best game of January on Tuesday against the Knicks with 19 points and four three-pointers.

Jan. 25, 5:54 p.m.

Ben Simmons is close to a return to the Nets.

SNY’s Ian Begley reports that the current plan for Simmons is for him to play with the Long Island Nets of the G-League over the weekend. If all goes well, Simmons could be back as early as next week.

Simmons, who has been out since Nov. 6 with a nerve impingement in his lower back, has played in just six games this season.

After playing the Rockets on Saturday, the Nets will host the Jazz on Monday, which could potentially be the target date for Simmons’ first action in 2024.

Jan. 15, 6:53 p.m.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Monday that Ben Simmons will travel with the Nets on their upcoming three-game road trip as he nears a return.

Following Monday's game at home against the Miami Heat, the Nets will travel to Portland and play the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. They'll then take a flight down to Los Angeles for games against the Lakers and Clippers on Friday and Sunday, Jan. 21.

Simmons met with the media on Jan. 10 after practice in Paris and said he's "progressing every day" and will "be back soon."

The 27-year-old has played in just six games this season due to a left lower back nerve impingement, last playing on Nov. 6. He has continued to progress to a return since receiving an epidural injection on Dec. 2.

Jan. 10, 12:05 p.m.



Ben Simmons is continuing his ramp-up in practice with the Nets as he tries to return from a lower back nerve impingement. Following Nets practice in Paris on Wednesday, Simmons spoke with the media and while he didn't over a timetable for a return, he did say he's close to returning.

"It's good. I'm getting there just progressing every day, so I'll be back soon."

Simmons received an epidural injection on Dec. 2 and has gradually increased his individual work and practice with teammates.



Jan. 9, 12:17 p.m.



Day'Ron Sharpe has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee, an injury he suffered during Brooklyn's game against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 7.

In that game, Sharpe played 17 minutes and scored 11 points and added six rebounds. For the season, Sharpe is averaging 7.5 points and seven rebounds through 37 games.



He will be reassessed in roughly two weeks, the Nets said.



Jan. 2, 8:50 p.m.

Ben Simmons has reportedly taken a step forward in his recovery from a nerve impingement in his lower back.

The point guard is expected to participate in 2-on-2 on the court against coaches when the team returns from their current road trip, according to Brian Lewis of the NY Post. Simmons will progress to 3-on-3, before working his way back up to 5-on-5, and eventually being cleared to fully return to practice.

The 27-year-old, who has dealt with numerous different injuries throughout his career, appeared in just six games prior to being sidelined this season.



Dec. 20, 5:14 p.m.

The Nets announced medical updates for Dennis Smith Jr., Lonnie Walker IV and Ben Simmons on Wednesday.

In regards to Smith Jr. who has missed the last six games with an upper back sprain, the point guard has been cleared for full basketball activities and will continue to increase his on-court work over the next two days with the hope of returning by Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. He’s currently listed as questionable.

As for Walker IV, the shooting guard has steadily increased his individual on-court activity as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain that has caused him to miss the last eight games. The Nets expect the 25-year-old to progress to 5-on-5 play over the next several days. They are hoping he can return to the lineup at some point next week.

Simmons, who has missed the most time with his left lower back nerve impingement, has shown consistent strength improvement in the affected area over the past two weeks since he received an epidural injection on Dec. 2. The small forward has increased his individual court work during that time and his status will be updated again in approximately two weeks.

Dec. 2, 6:02 p.m.

Ben Simmons (lower-body injury) received an epidural injection in his lower back as part of his planned rehab and the point guard will miss two more weeks.

The team announced that Simmons "will continue with treatment and strengthening exercises while gradually increasing basketball activity" and that he "continues to improve."

Dec. 2, 10:15 a.m.

Lonnie Walker IV will miss Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic due to a left hamstring strain, the team announced.

Walker logged 14 minutes and scored seven points in Thursday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Over 17 games in his first season in Brooklyn, the guard is averaging 14.6 points on 48.9 percent shooting in 21.3 minutes per contest.

Additionally, the guard Dennis Smith Jr. (lower back sprain) is available after being listed as probable, while Ben Simmons (left lower back, nerve impingement), Dariq Whitehead (injury maintenance), and Noah Clowney (right shoulder impingement) have been ruled out. Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable due to right foot/knee soreness.

Nov. 30, 3:00 p.m.

Cam Thomas is available to play Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced.

Thomas, who has missed the last nine games after he sustained a left ankle sprain on Nov. 8, was not sure if he had a minutes restriction, but expects to be “fine” getting back into the swing of things for Brooklyn.

“Obviously your rhythm's gonna be off after not playing for three weeks, but as far as my flow, the team how they’re playing I should just fit right in to where I left off at,” he said Thursday.

In eight games this season, the 22-year-old guard is averaging 26.9 points on 47.9 percent shooting (32.1 percent from three) with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Nets listed Royce O'Neale (left hip contusion) as questionable for Thursday, while Dennis Smith Jr. (lower back sprain) and Ben Simmons (back) remain sidelined.

Nov. 27, 9:20 p.m.

The Nets released their injury report for Tuesday's In-Season Tournament game against the Toronto Raptors, with Cam Thomas listed as doubtful as he continues to rehab from a sprained right ankle.



The designation as doubtful is noteworthy as it marks the first upgrade in his status since the injury. It will be the ninth straight game Thomas will miss since the injury. He was averaging 28.7 points, four assists, 2.4 rebounds and one steal per game prior to the injury.

Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain) and Dennis Smith Jr. (lower back sprain) are questionable, while Cameron Johnson (leg cramp) is probable.

Ben Simmons remains out with a nerve impingement in his lower back.

Nov. 26, 7:12 p.m.

Nic Claxton is out for the Nets' game against the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn announced.

The 6-foot-11 center, who was originally listed as probable, is sidelined with a left ankle sprain.

In seven games (all starts) this season, Claxton has averaged 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over 26.6 minutes.



Nov. 22, 11:28 p.m.

Eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed that Nets forward Cam Johnson did not play in the overtime period of Wednesday's loss at the Atlanta Hawks.

The television broadcast reported that Johnson was not on the floor because he was dealing with cramping, and Nets coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed the diagnosis.

"He cramped up, we brought him out the game, tried to get fluids in him and tried to go back with him again," Vaughn said after the game. "Cramped up and just couldn't finish. Gave what he had tonight that's what we're got to be about, give everything, reload and do it again next time."

Vaughn expects his forward to return for this weekend's back-to-back home games against the Miami Heat (Saturday) and the Chicago Bulls (Sunday).

Johnson scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-8 from deep, while adding five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes on the floor at Atlanta.

Nov. 22, 2:15 p.m.

Brooklyn provided updates on a trio of injured Nets on the day before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Forward Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingement) has seen his condition improve with treatment and he has made his return to the court for individual work after missing the past six games. The club will have another update on the 27-year-old’s progress in seven to 10 days.

After missing the last five games, Cam Thomas has “made significant improvement” and has been given clearance for increased on-court activity since he sustained a left ankle sprain on Nov. 8. The Nets expect him to be integrated into team activities next week.

Dennis Smith Jr. is the closest of the three to return to action after he missed Brooklyn’s last game against Philadelphia. An MRI confirmed an early diagnosis of a lower back sprain, but he is being listed as day-to-day.



Nov. 14, 4:14 p.m.

It looks as if Ben Simmons will be out for an indefinite amount of time.

Simmons' agent Bernie Lee -- via the New York Post's Brian Lewis -- said the following regarding the Nets guard:

"Ben had an MRI in the last couple of days and its shown us he's experiencing some nerve irritation on the lower left side of his body, which is going to cause him to miss to some time as he rehabs and builds himself back.

"He's not experiencing anything similar to what he's gone through in the past ... and this is something that the expectation is that with the proper kind of rehab he’ll be able to resume his season in a short period of time without any issue."



Lewis adds that this injury is different from the herniated disk that required surgery last season. This setback will not require surgery and is not as severe.

The Nets confirmed the MRI and said a status update would be provided in one week.

Simmons has played in six games and is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

Nov. 12, 8:00 p.m.

Lonnie Walker briefly left Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards after reaggravating a knee injury he suffered during the second week of the season.

The veteran remained down and needed assistance getting off the court after taking contact on a layup late in the first quarter.

Walker was initially ruled questionable, but after being evaluated by trainers, the team decided he was OK to finish the remainder of the contest.

Walker would finish with five points and two rebounds, and following the win, he told reporters that he doesn't expect to miss time moving forward.

"My knee has been sore since Game 2," he said. "I've just been playing through it and reaggravated it a little bit. But I finished the game and I'm good, it's a positive end, I don't see myself missing any games."



Nov. 10, 6:24 p.m.

Ben Simmons’ hip issue kept him sidelined for the second straight game on Friday as the Nets visited the Boston Celtics and it is still unclear when he will be able to return.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters prior to the game that Simmons was still day-to-day.

“He received treatment, and he’ll continue to receive treatment,” Vaughn said. “Just not in the place where all parties around feel comfortable with him playing at the levels that he’s been playing it.”

Simmons has not played in at least 60 games in a season since 2018-19. He played in just 42 games last year for the Nets as he battled through injuries and played in six of the first seven games this season before the hip injury came up.



Nov. 10, 10:25 a.m.

Ben Simmons, who is dealing with a hip issue, will miss his second straight game on Friday when the Nets face the Celtics.

He had been listed as questionable.

In six games so far this season, the 27-year-old has averaged 6.5 points, 6.7 assists and 10.8 rebounds in 32 minutes per game.

Cam Johnson (calf) will be available to play on Friday.



Nov. 9, 4:51 p.m.

On Thursday, Brooklyn listed Cam Johnson (calf) as probable and Ben Simmons (hip) as questionable for the Nets' Friday night matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Johnson has missed the last seven games after playing in the season opener on Oct. 25, scoring 12 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes.

The power forward's return to the court would be much needed for the Nets who earlier in the day announced that Cam Thomas would be out for two weeks with a sprained ankle.



Nov. 9, 2:48 p.m.

An MRI revealed Cam Thomas has a sprained left ankle and will be out for the next two weeks before getting re-evaluated, per SNY's Ian Begley.

The 22-year-old has averaged 27 points per game for the Nets through eight contests which puts him in the top 10 scorers in the league.

Thomas played 20 minutes and scored 14 points before leaving Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nov. 8, 10:50 p.m.

Cam Thomas left Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. The Nets ruled their young guard out for the remainder of the game, and head coach Jacque Vaughn said after the game that Thomas would receive an MRI on Thursday.

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, Thomas was seen on a mobility knee scooter in the locker room after the game.

Ben Simmons missed Wednesday's game with a hip issue after he was designated as questionable. Prior to the game, Vaughn said it was best for him to be out on Wednesday.

Brooklyn plays in Boston on Friday night so Simmons will have a day to potentially get right before that matchup.

Nov. 8, 12:51 p.m.

Ben Simmons is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a hip issue, the Nets announced.

Cam Johnson remains out.

Simmons, whose 2022-23 season was derailed by injury, has played in six of the Nets' seven games so far this year.

Nov. 3, 12:07 p.m.

The Nets upgraded Spencer Dinwiddie (left ankle sprain) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left hip contusion) to available for Friday's game at the Chicago Bulls.

Brooklyn initially listed the two as questionable for the 8 p.m. tipoff.

Both were inactive during the Nets' 109-105 win at the Miami Heat two days ago.

Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain) and Cam Johnson (left calf strain) remain out.

They sustained injuries in the Nets' season-opening 114-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and missed the subsequent three games -- last Friday's 125-120 loss at the Dallas Mavericks, Monday's 133-121 win at the Charlotte Hornets and Wednesday's Miami triumph.

Through three games (all starts), Dinwiddie is averaging 11 points and 4.7 assists in 25.5 minutes.

Over the same span, Smith has averaged 4.3 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.8 minutes off the bench.



Nov. 1, 12:34 p.m.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is out for Wednesday night's matchup against the Miami Heat.

Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable.

Dinwiddie left Monday's game against the Hornets midway through the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the night due to a left ankle sprain.

Smith suffered a hip contusion during the second half of what ended up being Brooklyn's first win of the season and it appears he's also on track to miss at least one game.



Cam Johnson (left calf strain) and Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain) have also been ruled out for Wednesday's game as they remain day-to-day with their respective injuries.



Oct. 30, 8:38 p.m.

Spencer Dinwiddie was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced.



Dinwiddie missed a layup with 8:18 left in the second quarter and was then substituted for Mikal Bridges, as he would not return to the game.

He finished the night with five points, three assists, and one rebound in just 13 minutes of action.

Oct. 30, 7:58 p.m.

Nets wing Cam Johnson had an MRI on his left calf contusion Monday that showed a strain, and he'll be re-evaluated in 10 days, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

Johnson scored 12 points in 26 minutes during the season-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but missed Brooklyn's second game of the season on Oct. 27.

"Its gotten a lot better every day and it feels a lot better than it did Friday...The MRI just is more of a yellow light, just to make sure that's all cleaned up....The MRI showed us just take it a little bit slower and I'll be fine," Johnson told The Post.

"It's getting better day by day. Something kind of random that popped up right at the end of the game, but it's a little bump in the road. I'll be back, I'll be fine," he added.

Additionally, center Nic Claxton missed his second straight game Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left ankle sprain. The big man has already been ruled out for Wednesday's contest in Miami as he remains day-to-day.

Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.

The Nets have ruled center Nic Claxton out of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a left ankle sprain.

Claxton was forced to the locker room during the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but was able to return to the court down the stretch.

The 24-year-old big man finished with seven points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks across 28 minutes in the 114-113 loss on Wednesday night.

With Claxton out for at least Friday's matchup, backup center Day'Ron Sharpe will likely see more minutes for Jacque Vaughn's squad.

Oct. 24, 5:40 p.m.

Cam Johnson remains on track to play in Wednesday night's season-opening matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Tuesday.

Johnson, who missed the entire preseason due to a hamstring strain, has been a full participant in practice over the past few days after being cleared by the training staff.

Vaughn didn't reveal if Johnson would be in the starting five, but he is expected to play without any restrictions. The power forward posted career-highs of 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 25 games last season.

Additionally, the Nets are hopeful that Dennis Smith Jr. will be available off the bench as he works his way back from an ankle injury suffered during the preseason.

The point guard also participated in Tuesday's practice but Vaughn hadn't yet received word if he was given the all clear to make his Brooklyn debut.



Oct. 12, 8:21 p.m.

Dennis Smith Jr. injured his left ankle on Thursday against Maccabi Ra'anana and will not return to the game, per the team.

The point guard sprained his ankle after just two minutes of action off the bench, eerily similar to Day'Ron Sharpe's injury sustained on Monday.

Smith Jr. finished 0-for-1 from the field, missing a three-pointer, but he did have one assist.

Oct. 9, 10:30 p.m.

Day'Ron Sharpe has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's preseason-opening matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers due to a sprained left ankle.

The third-year center logged just two minutes of action off the bench before sustaining the injury. He was initially ruled as questionable but was downgraded to out following the halftime break.



Sharpe was expected to receive significant run during preseason action with Brooklyn mixing and matching on the defensive end, but his availability moving forward is still unknown.

The big man averaged 4.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and just 11 minutes of action across 48 games last season.



Oct. 2, 6:45 p.m.

Ben Simmons told reporters at Nets Media Day that he's feeling great both physically and mentally heading into training camp.

“This is the best I’ve felt in a long time,” the point guard said. “I get to do my job and that’s a blessing, I don’t take it for granted. I just come and do my job to the best of my ability and I’m just grateful to be back and on the court and doing what I love.”

Simmons has been flying around as he faces no restrictions in 5-on-5 action and he's been drawing nothing but praise from teammates and coaches.

“This is the most explosive I’ve seen him since I’ve been around him,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said. “He’s getting to the rim, getting there with force, and doing it over and over again which is great to see.”

The oft-injured former top overall pick was limited to just 42 games last season and was shut down in late March due to knee and back issues.