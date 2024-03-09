Nets full injury report for Saturday matchup at Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets started their six-game road trip on the wrong foot as they dropped a winnable game at the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. As Brooklyn continues with the rest of its road trip, they will be trying to get back on the winning path knowing that they will likely get some important players back.

In the Nets’ initial injury report released on Friday, Brooklyn saw that they will be getting healthier at an important point of their season. The Nets announced that backup center Day’Ron Sharpe (right wrist contusion) and guard Cam Thomas (right ankle/midfoot sprain) are probable for Saturday’s matchup at the Charlotte Hornets.

What was clear in Thursday’s loss at the Pistons was that Brooklyn was missing Thomas’ ability to score and Sharpe’s ability to rebound and protect the rim off the bench. Thomas is likely to return after missing the past six games and Sharpe should come back to the lineup after being out for the past two games.

Assuming that Thomas and Sharpe are able to go, the Nets will be happy to have both of them back given how impactful both players are within Brooklyn’s rotation. Sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson remains out with his right ankle sprain, but there is a possibility that he returns to the lineup during this road trip.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire