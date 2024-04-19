Should the Nets extend Cam Thomas this offseason?

The Brooklyn Nets are heading into an important offseason for them as they will be looking to address several issues with the team to be better for next season. One of the players who is becoming more important to Brooklyn with each passing day is guard Cam Thomas.

In a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Brian Lewis of the New York Post discussed various areas of the Nets as they approach this summer. One of those topics was whether Thomas would receive an extension this summer given that he is eligible for one coming off a career year for him.

During the conversation, Lewis said “I’m not sure it’s great business to do an extension now. If I look at this as a general manager now, I probably wouldn’t do it now. But, I’d tell him that I’m not doing it and why.” One important thing to note is that Thomas will be a restricted free-agent next summer so there isn’t as much pressure for the Nets to extend him this offseason given that they could match whatever offer Thomas receives next year.

Thomas, 22, is coming off a season in which he averaged 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field, 36.4% from three-point land, and 85.6% from the free-throw line. While he is not expected to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award, Thomas should be in the conversation given that he averaged 10.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game just last season.

Scotto also said that “As of today, I don’t see Cam Thomas and the Nets agreeing to a contract extension, but it’s a situation I’ll certainly monitor all summer” when discussing Thomas’ extension chances. Whether Brooklyn reaches a contract extension this summer with Thomas or not, it seems that the Nets will be giving Thomas a lot of money soon enough.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire