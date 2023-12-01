Nets’ Dennis Smith Jr. probable vs. Magic; Lonnie Walker IV, Ben Simmons ruled out

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a disappointing 129-128 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday that was supposed to be an easier win than most. Heading into Saturday’s contest against the red-hot Orlando Magic, it looks like the Nets are dealing with yet another injury to one of their important players.

Brooklyn announced on Friday that guard Dennis Smith Jr., who has missed the past six games due to a lower back sprain, is probable for the matchup against the Magic. Also, forward Royce O’Neale, who missed Thursday’s game against the Hornets due to a left hip contusion, is not on the injury report and should be good to go on Saturday.

What is disappointing news is that Lonnie Walker IV will miss Saturday’s game due to a left hamstring strain that he suffered Thursday against Charlotte. This is the first game that Walker will miss this season due to injury; he did not play in the season-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a coach’s decision.

Ben Simmons, who has missed the past 11 games due to his back injury/nerve impingement, will miss his 12th straight game on Saturday for the same reason. However, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said during his pregame availability on Thursday that the team should provide a detailed update on Simmons’ injury and what he has been doing in his rehab to get back to the court.

Noah Clowney (right shoulder impingement), and Dariq Whitehead (foot) are OUT. Everyone else is in G League.

