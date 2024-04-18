Nets’ Dennis Schroder talks not making playoffs, adapting to the team, more

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets were struggling mightily heading into the All-Star break and outside of a coaching change, they switched up the point guard rotation by trading for veteran guard Dennis Schroder. Schroder made an instant impact for a Brooklyn team looking for a spark, he credits the team and the organization for easing his transition.

“First off, we didn’t accomplish our goals,” Schroder said during his exit interview on Monday when asked to give his assessment on how the season ended. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Nets were in a race to make it into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament as they were 11th in the East following a 136-86 loss at the Boston Celtics on Feb. 14 that cost then-head coach Jacque Vaughn his job.

“At the end of the day, we built relationships, chemistry, and I think we built something over these last two months that we, moving forward, (hopefully) accomplish our goals,” Schroder explained. “So, at the end of the day, we didn’t accomplish our goals, but you can always learn from it and can get better. And everybody just, you know, enjoy the summer. Get with their families, work out and come back stronger.”

Schroder became a valuable member of the team on both ends of the floor as he averaged 14.6 points (third on the team), 3.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists (first) while shooting 42.4% from the field and 41.2% from three-point land (second). While he didn’t generate many steals, Schroder’s defensive intensity and willingness to crowd ball-handlers had a residual impact on the rest of the team’s defensive effort.

One of the interesting facets about next season will be that Schroder will be entering the final year of a two-year, $25 million contract that he signed with the Toronto Raptors last summer. Toronto traded Schroder to the Nets almost seven months after he signed with them, something that most NBA players are all too familiar with once they have played a decade in the league like Schroder has.

“Yeah, I mean, the NBA, it’s a business at the end of the day,” Schroder said when asked about what will be his goal next season knowing that it’s the final year of his contract. “My family at home is the most important thing in my life. I’m playing in the best league in the world. And, I think if you get traded, your contract don’t change.”

At the moment, Schroder should be the starting point guard next season as the team hopes that Ben Simmons recovers enough from his most recent back procedure to contribute in some capacity. Next season could be another chance for Schroder to show how much the Nets need him and could use that to possibly get him another contract with Brooklyn, but he’s focused on being grateful and spending time with his family at this point in time.

