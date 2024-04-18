Nets appear to want to bring back free-agent Nic Claxton

The Brooklyn Nets are going into an important offseason for their rebuild as they have to make some roster decisions without the luxury of any picks in the upcoming draft. One of the most important matters for Brooklyn to address is the free-agency of unrestricted free-agent center Nic Claxton.

In a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Brian Lewis of the New York Post discussed various topics regarding the Nets this offseason, including bringing Claxton back to Brooklyn. During the conversation, Lewis said “If you’re asking me over or under 50 percent if Claxton is back, I think it’s over 50 percent.”

This sounds like Claxton is more likely than not to be coming back to the Nets given how plugged in Lewis and Scotto are with the Nets and their thinking at this point in time. Scotto noted in the episode that “through my conversations with executives, I’d say he (Claxton) remains around that $20 million figure annually. I think $25 million would be his ceiling as of now.”

If Claxton re-signs with Brooklyn for a contract averaging $20 million, he would be tied with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen for the 10th-highest paid at the position next season.

If Claxton earns a contract paying him $25 million per season, he would be eighth-highest paid center in the league, just behind Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton ($34 million) and right in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez ($23 million).

Time will tell how much Claxton will earn on the open market after coming off a season in which he was one of just four players this past season to average at least 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Claxton could earn closer to $25 million per season given that the other three players are Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

