Netflix might end up with only one Christmas game

The reporting connecting Netflix to the NFL on Christmas has not been equivocal.

John Ourand of Puck, who broke the news after Boomer Esiason provided a strong lead, has made it clear that the deal isn’t done. And, with the NFL, nothing is done until it's done.

Some wold say the deadline is Wednesday, when the schedule will be released. If, however, the NFL has to announce the schedule without networks assigned to the Christmas games, so be it.

Until a deal with Netflix is done, it's possible there won't be a deal. As we hear it, there's a chance Netflix ultimately will have only one of the two games to be played on Wednesday, December 25.

If/when Netflix gets a game (or two) on Christmas, it's also possible if not likely that NFL Network will handle the production aspects of the game. That makes it far easier for Netflix, which otherwise would have to assemble — in up to two locations and for one day only — the equipment and personnel needed to televise a pair of NFL games.

It also makes it easier for the NFL to drive up the price, since the NFL will be doing the heavy lifting for the presentation of the game, through it's in-house broadcast operation.