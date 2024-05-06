Nehemiah Pritchett named best sleeper pick by Seahawks in the draft

Most of the media attention coming out of the 2024 NFL draft has been focused on the Seahawks first-round pick, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. That makes sense, as Murphy is considered by some analysts (including Seattle’s front office) to be the best defensive player in this draft class. The next pick the team made was a guard two rounds later, so the rest of the group will likely fly under the radar the entire offseason.

The Seahawks did make some interesting picks on Day 3 with strong sleeper potential, though. According to a list by Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett was the best sleeper pick by Seattle.

“As far as we know, Pritchett’s opponents kept all their body parts last season, but they didn’t have a lot of production. Pritchett allowed 12 catches on 26 targets for 134 yards, 25 yards after the catch, one touchdown, one interception, three pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 58.8. Over five seasons with the Tigers, Pritchett allowed an opponent passer rating of 69.2.”

Promising as he is, fans shouldn’t expect Pritchett to start right away.

According to the Seattle Times, Pritchett played mostly right cornerback during rookie minicamp behind Riq Woolen, while his teammate from college D.J. James played mostly in the slot.

More Seahawks Wire stories

4 moves the Seahawks can make to create more 2024 cap space

One advanced stat to know for each Seahawks 2024 draft pick

Seahawks updated 90-man roster by jersey number with UDFAs

Seahawks 53-man roster projection following the 2024 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire