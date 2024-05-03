Is Necaxa the Next Wrexham? A Video Explainer

Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney branched out to Mexico last week, joining soccer Club Necaxa’s ownership group, which includes actress Eva Longoria, NFL’s Odell Beckham Jr., former soccer player Mesut Özil and model Kate Upton. In return, Necaxa’s star-studded backers joined Reynolds and McElhenney, buying a 5% stake in the Welsh soccer team.

In a recent explainer video, Sportico broke down Necaxa’s past, present and potential future under its new investors hailing from Hollywood.

Club Necaxa’s story began in 1923 when an English engineer, William H. Frasser, founded the soccer team as part of the Light and Power Company of Mexico City. Due to the Mexican league’s regulations banning teams from being named after private companies, the club was named Necaxa after the river near the electric plant.

The club adopted red and white colors and made its mark in Mexican soccer during the 1930s. After a rocky few decades within the Mexican soccer pyramid, the club relocated from Mexico City to Aguascalientes in 2003 to revive its supporter base.

In 2021, NX Football USA, led by American investors Sam Porter and Al Tylis, bought about 50% of the Mexican club. On Monday, Sportico reported that an entity controlled by Tylis inked the deal to buy 5% stake in Wrexham in combination with the Hollywood creative duo buying into Necaxa.

It is unclear how Wrexham was valued in the reciprocal deal.

The duo helped Wrexham earn two promotions in the last two years, bringing new sponsors and growing its supporter base in the U.S. through their star power and the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Reynolds and McElhenney are expected to implement the same strategy at Necaxa.

