Nebraska still playing victim with bizarre COVID-19 tweet from radio affiliate

In a season full of unfair breaks for Nebraska, the latest arrived on Wednesday in the form of the Big Ten canceling the Huskers’ game against Wisconsin this Saturday due to the Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak.

At least, that’s how one account in Huskerland saw things.

Late Wednesday, the @HuskerSports Twitter account, operated by Nebraska’s radio network, tweeted a poll for fans to answer for a chance to win a free meal at Runza Restaurants. Typically, the polls cover topics like what’s Nebraska’s most-improved position group, what MLB should do with its playoffs and which movie villain is scariest.

This time, however, @HuskerSports essentially asked whether or not there is a Big Ten conspiracy against the Huskers. Specifically, it questioned if Saturday’s game would have been canceled had it been the Huskers facing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The tweet only lasted a few hours before it was deleted, but it was enough to make waves on social media.

The Runza-sponsored tweet has been deleted.



No one gets free Runza. 😔 pic.twitter.com/HyvcYkN9Su — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 29, 2020

In case you were wondering, the answer “Yes” was winning by a healthy margin about an hour after the poll was posted.

Poor Nebraska

Nebraska has had a rough year, everybody. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) More

In the end, the tweet and those responses will mean little, though it’s a solid reminder of how much Nebraska has conducted itself as one of college football’s biggest victims in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten cancels football out of an abundance of caution during a global pandemic? Victims. The Big Ten brings back football but doesn’t give Nebraska a sweetheart schedule so it can be a contender? Victims. The Huskers have to fly charter and stay in a hotel before their season-opener? Victims.

Now, they’re victims because a game against a team facing a COVID-19 outbreak got canceled. And somehow it’s not even the most embarrassing performance the Huskers have put on against Wisconsin.

It was because of that history that Nebraska was roundly mocked as soon as its radio network posted its tweet:

is nebraska okay https://t.co/R5ciGVE38Y — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) October 29, 2020

Nebraska got saved from a near-certain loss because players on the other team got infected with a virus during a pandemic, and somehow feels that it’s being persecuted https://t.co/S6ynbyAX2A — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 29, 2020

Thank you for joining the Big Ten so we always have someone to point and laugh at — Farmer Jones (@thefarmerjones) October 29, 2020

Life As a Football Victim, Vol. 232: https://t.co/52cVA53a45 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 29, 2020

The Nebraska football victim complex has hit staggering heights during the pandemic and has renewed my appreciation further for the Melvin Gordon 408 game. https://t.co/VR6epop3xu — Zach Rastall (@zrastall17) October 29, 2020

It’s time for tonight’s @nihilist_arbys Twitter Poll:



If the roles were reversed and the #Huskers had beaten the #Badgers even twice since joining the #B1G would it even matter because life is pointless? 🤔



Retweet and answer for a chance at a Free @nihilist_arbys Combo Meal! — BOOky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 29, 2020

The year is 2178. Earth's surface, ruined decades earlier, sputters with acid and lava. Only a few hundred humans survive underground in bunkers, supplies dwindling. Suddenly, an alert crackles over the radio waves.



It's Nebraska football, asking why we're not playing Saturday. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 29, 2020

people can see this — Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) October 29, 2020

At least Runza probably got the engagement it was hoping for.

