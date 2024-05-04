Nebraska transfer DL Ru’Quan Buckley reportedly visits MSU on Saturday

Michigan State is reportedly hosting a Nebraska transfer defensive lineman who grew up right down the road this weekend.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported on Friday that Ru’Quan Buckley will be taking an official visit to Michigan State on Saturday. Buckley is from the Grand Rapids area and considered becoming a Spartan out of high school before committing to Nebraska.

Buckley was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. Buckley didn’t play a ton for Nebraska during this three seasons in Lincoln, Neb. — compiling only two total tackles, according to ESPN.

