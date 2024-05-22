Nebraska quarterback commit earns Elit 11 Finals invitation

A Nebraska quarterback commit has been invited to a top high school football event. TJ Lateef has earned a spot in the Elite 11 Finals.

The annual event is a three-day competition for the county’s top high school quarterbacks. In ten games last season, Lateef threw for 1,965 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,446 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect is from Southern California and attends Lutheran High School in Orange County. 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals rank him as a four-star prospect, while On3 only views Lateef as a three-star prospect.

Lateef is the third Nebraska quarterback committed to attend the Elite 11 Finals in the last two recruiting cycles. The California quarterback joins Cornhuskers Daniel Kaelin and Dylan Raiola.

The Elite 11 Finals will occur June 18-20, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire