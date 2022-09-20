Nebraska offers top-ranked IOL in 2024 class

2024 interior offensive lineman DeAndre Carter has received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He shared the news on Twitter.

“Blessed to say I have received an offer from The University of Nebraska,” Carter tweeted. “I would like to thank the Coaches at Nebraska, Coach Rollo, my Mater Dei Coaches, and Coach Burns.”

Carter is 6’4″ and 340 pounds. He attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA.

247 Sports ranks Carter as the number one interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class. They also rank Carter as the third-best prospect in the state of California.

Unsurprisingly, Carter has drawn a lot of interest, and he has received offers from 23 different schools.

