Nebraska offers scholarship to four-star running back out of Florida

A four-star running back out of Florida has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Javian Mallory is a class of 2026 prospect out of Boca Raton, Florida.

As a sophomore, Mallory ran for 1,415 yards on only 131 carries for an eye-popping 10.8 yards per carry. He averaged 128.6 yards per game and scored 18 touchdowns on the year.

The back currently holds offers from Florida State, Florida, and Miami. According to the major recruiting services, the Seminoles are now projected as the favorite.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire