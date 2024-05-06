Nebraska DT transfer Ru’Quan Buckley commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State has picked up their second commitment of the day, adding some more help to the defensive line, picking up the commitment of Nebraska defensive tackle transfer Ru’Quan Buckley. Buckley, a native of Three Rivers, Michigan, will be joining the Spartans with two years of eligibility remaining.

Buckley played in nine games over three years with the Cornhuskers, recording 2 tackles.

BREAKING: Former Nebraska DL Ru’Quan Buckley has Committed to Michigan State, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 300 DL will have 2 years of eligibility remaining “When you thrive everybody around you thrives so raise the standard, competition is key”https://t.co/gMAabUAxo9 pic.twitter.com/aBSWxyCOt1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 6, 2024

Back in 2021, the Spartans lost a recruiting battle against Nebraska for Buckley’s commitment, but the Spartans will get their chance to use the DTs talents now.

