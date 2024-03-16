Nebraska buries Indiana basketball with 3-point barrage in Big Ten tournament quarterfinal

IU’s five-game winning streak has come to an emphatic end at the hands of Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. Nebraska (23-9) took down IU 93-66 to advance to play Illinois in the semifinal in Minneapolis’ Target Center on Sunday afternoon. In a game that saw IU coach Mike Woodson get ejected, the Hoosiers (19-14) were dominated.

Here’s why IU’s Big Ten tournament run came to an end on Friday.

Nebraska makes it rain from deep

This game was a glaring display of contrasting styles of basketball. While Indiana plays through the post and works inside-out, Nebraska hoists shots up from long range. On Friday, the Cornhuskers shot 14-of-32 from deep as the Hoosiers were 5-of-20.

Keisei Tominaga ruled again from beyond the arc against IU. Nebraska’s leading scorer finished with 23 points thanks to four made 3s. Tominaga dropped 28 points against IU on Jan. 3 and scored another 20 when these teams met in Bloomington on Feb. 21. The Hoosiers have had no luck slowing down the sharpshooter despite getting three cracks at it.

Brice Williams added four 3s for Nebraska. Jamarques Lawrence made three. It didn’t matter who tried shots from deep, Nebraska kept making them.

In what was Indiana’s final meaningful game of the year, its biggest weakness came back to bite. The Hoosiers could not keep pace from beyond the arc, and their time in Minneapolis came to an end as a result.

IU falls apart to end first half

The Cornhuskers led 33-27 with 3:29 left in the first half. They went to the locker room with a 50-27 advantage.

Absurd Nebraska shooting met horrid Indiana offense to give Nebraska a 17-0 run heading into halftime. Nebraska scored the first two points of the second half to make it a 19-0 run.

Indiana didn’t make a field goal for the final 6:17 of the first half. Nebraska nailed five 3s in the final three minutes of the half to effectively end the game at the intermission.

Much of the Hoosiers’ season has been defined by the large runs they inevitably give up to lose games. The Big Ten quarterfinal was no different, and the run came right before halftime. The game got out of hand quickly, and IU could do nothing to stop the bleeding.

Hoosiers out of sync on offense

IU had its clunkiest offensive showing in weeks on Friday night. Nebraska made its defensive strategy clear from the very beginning: Pack the paint.

Every time Malik Reneau and Kel’el Ware posted up, at least two defenders came at them. Whenever an Indiana player got within 15 feet of the basket, Nebraska’s defenders eagerly left their man away from the ball and provided help.

Indiana did not adjust well to the defense it saw. Players frequently over-dribbled and made reckless passes. The Hoosiers committed 12 turnovers to just 16 assists.

Ware and Reneau — the team’s two best scorers this season — combined for only 17 points. CJ Gunn led the team with 17 points, but it took him 15 shot attempts to get there. IU never gained rhythm on offense in this one, and it’s why Nebraska ran away with it.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball falls to Nebraska, Keisei Tominaga 3-point barrage