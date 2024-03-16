Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson ejected from Big Ten tournament game vs. Nebraska

Frustrations boiled over on Friday night for Mike Woodson and the Indiana men's basketball team.

With 5:20 left in the second half and Indiana trailing Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament, 80-53, Woodson was called for his second technical foul of the game and was ejected.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson has been ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/4lOhsZUZei — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 16, 2024

Indiana went on to lose the game, 93-64.

Season over: Indiana basketball will decline 2024 NIT invite, turn attention to transfer portal.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Mike Woodson ejected from Indiana vs. Nebraska in Big Ten tournament