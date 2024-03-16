Advertisement

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson ejected from Big Ten tournament game vs. Nebraska

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star

Frustrations boiled over on Friday night for Mike Woodson and the Indiana men's basketball team.

With 5:20 left in the second half and Indiana trailing Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament, 80-53, Woodson was called for his second technical foul of the game and was ejected.

Indiana went on to lose the game, 93-64.

Season over: Indiana basketball will decline 2024 NIT invite, turn attention to transfer portal.

